"I'm officially no sprinter anymore"- Alica Schmidt makes feelings known as she crosses massive milestone in South Africa

Alica Schmidt opened up about achieving a milestone during a hectic week of training in her latest update. The German athlete is currently undergoing practice in a high-altitude training camp in South Africa.

Schmidt announced her transition to the 800m event shortly after competing at the Paris Olympics. Months after wrapping up her 2024 season, she went to South Africa to train for the middle-distance event in a high-altitude camp and has been regularly sharing updates about her training with her fans on social media.

After an initial training camp, she returned to Germany to participate in the indoor season in the 800m for the first time. She competed in several events in the 800m race; however, she couldn't attain a podium finish in any of them. To sharpen her skills, she is back in South Africa and recently made her feelings known about reaching a milestone of running 90km in the entire week.

Alica Schmidt reshared one of her teammate's stories on her Instagram story that carried a picture of them with their sippers, and opening up about the achievement, she wrote:

"90km in the books this week🏃🏼‍♂️I'm officially no sprinter anymore😂"

Schmidt's Instagram story

Alica Schmidt made her feelings known about competing in the 800m at the German National Championships

German athlete, Schmidt- Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt made her first 800m national appearance at the German Championships on February 1, 2025. She started her race with great momentum; however, she couldn't maintain her pace while reaching the finish line and ended up in fourth place after clocking 2:09.90. Following this race, the athlete opened up about her thoughts about her national appearance in the 800m and the 4x200m relay races in her YouTube video.

She called the schedule hectic, as both her races took place back to back, and revealed that she was a bit annoyed because of the race. Opening up about making it healthy out of the race, she said:

"It was a bit hectic because the relay was just after the 800. I have to say I'm a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course, totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured in the race. I have like a swollen knee, and it hurts a bit, but it shouldn't be something."

She added:

"I knew that the 800m is a bumpy race, but this race and I watched it again. Yeah, I should have maybe made some better decisions. It was my fourth race over the 800, so, of course, I just have to gain experience."

Alica Schmidt made her 2025 debut at the Nationals Hallenmeeting Erfurt Indoor 2025, competing in the 800m race. She clocked 2:05.57, ending up in a sixth-place finish.

