  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • From Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith to Gretchen Walsh: US Swimmers turn heads at Golden Goggle Awards 2025 with stunning looks

From Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith to Gretchen Walsh: US Swimmers turn heads at Golden Goggle Awards 2025 with stunning looks

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 29, 2025 18:03 GMT
Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith and Gretchen Walsh at Golden Goggle Awards 2025. PHOTO: Getty
Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith and Gretchen Walsh at Golden Goggle Awards 2025. PHOTO: Getty

USA swimmers Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, and her sister Alex were among those who rocked stylish fits at the Golden Goggle Awards. The event took place on September 27, Friday in Denver, Colorado at the Denver Art Museum.

Ad

Ledecky, who won two golds, one silver and one bronze at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, attended the event in a black dress featuring floral designs. The 28-year-old also bagged the Female Athlete of the Year award at the Golden Goggle Awards.

Meanwhile, Regan Smith appeared at the event in a light blue sequin-embellished dress, accessorized with a clutch, watch, bracelet and necklaces. The 23-year-old had collected five medals, one gold and four silver at this year’s World Aquatics Championships (long course).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Walsh sisters, Gretchen and Alex, both went for black fits, with Gretchen opting for a shimmery look while Alex chose a plain black gown. Kate Douglass, who won two gold and two silver at the Singapore World Championships, looked elegant in a red two-piece outfit.

Ad

Notably, Douglass, Katie Ledecky, Gretchen Walsh and Katharine Berkoff were all nominated for Female Athlete of the Year, but it was Ledecky who eventually won the award at the Golden Goggle Awards.

On the other hand, in the men’s section, Luca Urlando won the award, ahead of Jack Alexy, Shaine Casas and Luke Hobson. It is worth noting that Urlando was the only male swimmer from the USA who had collected an individual title at the Worlds this year in the 200m butterfly event.

Ad

Golden Goggle Awards winner Katie Ledecky on her mindset growth and race strategy as a swimmer

Katie Ledecky at Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Source: Getty
Katie Ledecky at Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Source: Getty

Katie Ledecky reflected on how she realized early on in her swimming career that she cannot control how her competitors perform. Hence, instead of worrying about her rivals, she began setting personal goals and focused on achieving them. In an interaction with the Athletics, New York Times, published on September 13, Ledecky spoke about how her goals shifted, stating:

Ad
“I understood from a pretty young age that you can’t control what the other swimmers in the race are going to do. So all you can do is set a time goal for yourself and try to reach it. I think that focus has really allowed me, going into the big competitions, to stay focused on my own lane and not get caught up in what other people are doing or how they might take their race.”

So far, Katie Ledecky is the most successful female swimmer in the history of the World Championships (long course), only behind Michael Phelps. She has won a total of 30 medals which includes 23 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze medal. Meanwhile, her Olympic medal tally stands at 9 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications