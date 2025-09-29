From Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith to Gretchen Walsh: US Swimmers turn heads at Golden Goggle Awards 2025 with stunning looks

USA swimmers Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, and her sister Alex were among those who rocked stylish fits at the Golden Goggle Awards. The event took place on September 27, Friday in Denver, Colorado at the Denver Art Museum.Ledecky, who won two golds, one silver and one bronze at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, attended the event in a black dress featuring floral designs. The 28-year-old also bagged the Female Athlete of the Year award at the Golden Goggle Awards.Meanwhile, Regan Smith appeared at the event in a light blue sequin-embellished dress, accessorized with a clutch, watch, bracelet and necklaces. The 23-year-old had collected five medals, one gold and four silver at this year’s World Aquatics Championships (long course).The Walsh sisters, Gretchen and Alex, both went for black fits, with Gretchen opting for a shimmery look while Alex chose a plain black gown. Kate Douglass, who won two gold and two silver at the Singapore World Championships, looked elegant in a red two-piece outfit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Douglass, Katie Ledecky, Gretchen Walsh and Katharine Berkoff were all nominated for Female Athlete of the Year, but it was Ledecky who eventually won the award at the Golden Goggle Awards.On the other hand, in the men’s section, Luca Urlando won the award, ahead of Jack Alexy, Shaine Casas and Luke Hobson. It is worth noting that Urlando was the only male swimmer from the USA who had collected an individual title at the Worlds this year in the 200m butterfly event.Golden Goggle Awards winner Katie Ledecky on her mindset growth and race strategy as a swimmerKatie Ledecky at Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Source: GettyKatie Ledecky reflected on how she realized early on in her swimming career that she cannot control how her competitors perform. Hence, instead of worrying about her rivals, she began setting personal goals and focused on achieving them. In an interaction with the Athletics, New York Times, published on September 13, Ledecky spoke about how her goals shifted, stating:“I understood from a pretty young age that you can’t control what the other swimmers in the race are going to do. So all you can do is set a time goal for yourself and try to reach it. I think that focus has really allowed me, going into the big competitions, to stay focused on my own lane and not get caught up in what other people are doing or how they might take their race.”So far, Katie Ledecky is the most successful female swimmer in the history of the World Championships (long course), only behind Michael Phelps. She has won a total of 30 medals which includes 23 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze medal. Meanwhile, her Olympic medal tally stands at 9 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.