From posing in blue bikini to witnessing sunset blues, Alica Schmidt shares highlights of her vacation trip to Thailand

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 06, 2025 02:52 GMT
Alica Schmidt shows off glimpses from her Thailand vacation trip [Image Source : Alica Schmidt's Instagram]

German middle-distance runner Alica Schmidt recently took some time off from her busy schedule to make a short vacation trip to Thailand. The 26-year-old runner shared some glimpses from the trip on her Instagram profile.

The first photo from Schmidt's collection showed the runner posing for the camera as the sun set behind her. In the next slide, Schmidt uploaded a video of the sunset, most probably from the Pattaya beach. The next few slides were filled with selfies and camera shots from her hotel room. In another slide, Schmidt was seen taking a sun bath in a swimming pool, wearing a blue swimsuit.

Schmidt uploaded the collection on her Instagram profile with the following caption,

"Views for days 🌞🌴🌅🐚🌈✨ #vacay #vacation #thailand"

After returning from the trip to Thailand, Schmidt shared some adorable pictures with her pets, remarking that they missed her a lot. In one of her Instagram stories, she wrote,

“Back home and they really don’t want me to leave again 😂😭”

In another story, the German runner added in the caption,

“(But they have the best company when I’m away, a friend is staying here the whole time🤍)”
Alica Schmidt had officially transitioned to middle distance running by participating in various 800m events this year. Her seasonal best performance was recorded at an athletic meet in Luzern in July 2025, where she clocked a timing of 2:03.21.

When Alica Schmidt opened up about missing the World Championships this year

Alica Schmidt talks about missing out on World Championships this year [Image Source : Getty]

Alica Schmidt previously opened up about missing the World Championships this year due to an unfortunate health setback. The German middle-distance runner had contracted COVID-19 in the runup to the German Championships, a crucial event for the qualification to the World Championships scheduled at Tokyo.

In one of her Instagram posts, Schmidt talked about the current season as she wrote,

“This season really put me to the test. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn’t the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn’t able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating."
The German runner further added,

"This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process. 🫶🔥”

Alica Schmidt had previously represented Germany at the Budapest World Championships in 2023. The German runner was a part of the mixed 4x400m relay team from Germany which made it to the finals, but eventually finished seventh overall.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
