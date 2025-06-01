From posing in stylish fits to partying with friends, Suni Lee shares recent life highlights

American gymnast Suni Lee shared glimpses of her recent dump, featuring clicks of her life off late. This comes just a few weeks after Lee attended the star-studded Met Gala 2025 red carpet event in New York.

The six-time Olympic medalist has been quite engaged with her break time from gymnastics ever since the 2024 Olympics. The Minnesota native has been seen in several fashion events and NBA games, along with spending time with her close friends and family members.

Lee shared a few pictures of some of her recent clicks on her Instagram handle that featured several of her friends and notably her elder sister, Shyenne. The American gymnast can be seen in several looks in the dump, including an all-white outfit and a casual red outfit with black lowers. She captioned her post:

"recents 🤓🧚🏼‍♀️🥂💗"

Suni Lee recently got a major opportunity to flaunt her talent outside of gymnastics as she posed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine 2025 issue.

Suni Lee shares her thoughts on her early memories of gymnastics as she reflects on the SI swimsuit project

Suni Lee donning a red dress for an SI event (Image via: Getty)

Suni Lee shed light on her initial memory of gymnastics as she reflects on her time as one of the cover models for the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, along with the likes of Jordan Chiles.

Speaking in an interview, Lee said that she developed a knack for doing gymnastics moves after watching videos. She also remarked that her mother got tired of her gymnastics heroics and added (via Sports Illustrated):

"My earliest memories of gymnastics—I used to watch gymnastics videos all the time. was constantly flipping around the bed, breaking things, flipping around the house. My mom got sick of it, she decided to put me in gymnastics, and it's just stuck ever since."

The two-time Olympian added:

"This is the first time I've really taken a break from gymnastics. Diving into something like that has been really, really different, but also one of the best experiences of my life."

During the conversation, Suni Lee also reflected on her time in the fashion circuit and termed it a surreal experience.

