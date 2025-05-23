Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee celebrates close friend and influencer’s 21st birthday

Decorated artistic gymnast, Suni Lee, recently shared her heartfelt message for influencer Erica Ha on her birthday. The six-time Olympic medalist celebrated the internet celebrity's special day and expressed her affection.
Lee is one of the most prominent artistic gymnasts, having earned numerous accolades throughout her career. Lee shared the stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside iconic artistic gymnast Simone Biles.
Lee, along with Biles and Olympic medalists Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, comprised the 'Golden Girls', the group that won the Olympic gold medal in the team event. In addition to her Olympic feats, she has clinched a gold, a silver, and a bronze medal at the 2019 Stuttgart World Championship.
Through her Instagram story, Lee celebrated Erica Ha's birthday. Ha is a rising social media influencer and shares a close bond with the elite artistic gymnast. For her birthday, Lee expressed her heartfelt note, mentioning,
"celebrating you is so easy princesss 21 21 22 🥂🥂🥹🤍"
Ha has two sisters, Evelyn Ha and Emily Ha, who are also social media personalities. Erica Ha also manages her own YouTube channel and has 2.1 million subscribers. She found popularity through posting comedy and lip-sync TikTok videos.
During her collegiate career, Lee represented the Auburn Tigers gymnastics team and won a gold and a silver medal in the NCAA Championships. She also won a SEC title in the uneven bars event in 2022.
Suni Lee reflects on the health challenges she faced in her career
Suni Lee was diagnosed with two kidney diseases in March 2023 and did not participate in the World Championship and Pan American Games due to health reasons.
After undergoing treatment, she shared in April 2024 that her health was improving. In her interview with Women's Health magazine in March, the gymnast reflected on the challenging period.
"My coaches and I worked hard to figure out how I could continue gymnastics while navigating my kidney disease; how to stay safe performing skills while my weight fluctuated with retained water and swelling. It was new for all of us. I had to relearn everything, and my coaches had to relearn how to coach me. But we figured it out together. I’m so grateful for my team," she was reported as saying by the Women's Health magazine.
The Saint Paul, Minnesota native was named the Women's Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year in 2022.