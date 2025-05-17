Olympic champion Suni Lee pens 5-word reaction as sister Shyenne graduates from University of Minnesota

Prominent artistic gymnast Suni Lee shared her thoughts as her sister Shyenne Lee graduated from the University of Minnesota. The decorated American gymnast expressed her heartfelt sentiments through her message.
Suni Lee has won two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals at the Olympic Games. She has also won one gold, one silver, and a bronze medal at the World Championships in different events. During her collegiate career, she represented the Auburn Tigers and won one gold medal and a silver medal in the NCAA Championships. She also won the Southeastern Conference in the uneven bars event.
Suni Lee was raised by her mother, Yeev Thoj, a healthcare worker, and her partner, John Lee, along with her five siblings: Shyenne, Evionn, Noah, Lucky, and Jonah. The iconic artistic gymnast shared her thoughts through her Instagram story on her sister's graduation from the University of Minnesota.
"so proud of my sissy 🥹🤍"
The artistic gymnast is the first Olympian from the Hmong-American heritage. She is also the first artistic gymnast of Hmong descent and Asian heritage to clinch the Olympic title in the all-around event. Lee has been selected for the U.S. women's national gymnastics team six times in her career.
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lee was a team member of the 'Golden Girls', which included legendary artistic gymnast and eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, along with three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey, two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, and two-time Junior World Championships medalist Hezly Rivera.
Olympic champion Suni Lee reflects on perseverance and the support of her family
In April 2025, Lee gave her speech at the Apex for Youth Inspiration Awards Gala. She received an honour at the gala and reflected on achieving her dreams due to support from her family and the Hmong community.
"In those moments, I leaned on my mantra: Just my best, nothing more, nothing less, because I’m good enough. I had to trust my abilities and relearn to use my new body, a new body that at times didn’t feel like home to me, but I never let go of my dream. But I definitely didn’t do it alone. For me, support has come from my family, my coaches, my team, and my community. I wouldn’t be standing here without them," she was quoted as saying by elle.com.
Lee is an elite artistic gymnast who was diagnosed with kidney disease in March 2023. Due to these conditions, she did not compete for six months. After undergoing treatments, her disease went into remission in April 2024.