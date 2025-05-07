Full list of athletes inducted to 2025 class of Hall of Fame ft. Gabby Douglas, Serena Williams

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame announced its class of 2025 inductees in a recent update. The induction ceremony, slated for July 12 in Colorado Springs, will welcome active and former athletes who redefined the scenarios of their respective sports.

Ad

Among the inductees is Gabby Douglas, the gymnast who won the all-around title at the 2012 London Olympics, besides anchoring the US women's gymnastics team to the gold podium. She became the first woman of color or an African-American female gymnast to achieve such an honor. Her feat also made her the first American woman to win both all-around and team golds at the same Games.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field athlete in history, was also added to the list of inductees alongside former tennis player and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. Both the personalities revolutionized women's sports and are doing big in the business realm.

Ad

Trending

The other Olympic stars who joined the list are:

Gabby Douglas (artistic gymnastics)

Serena Williams (tennis)

Allyson Felix (track and field)

Steve Cash (sled hockey)

Anita DeFrantz (legend: rowing)

Marla Runyan (Para track and field)

Susan Hagel (Para archery, Para track and field, wheelchair basketball)

Flo Hyman (legend: indoor volleyball)

Mike Krzyzewski (coach: basketball)

Phil Knight (special contributor: Nike founder)

Bode Miller (alpine skiing)

Kerri Walsh Jennings (beach volleyball)

The 2010 Four-Man Bobsled Team

Ad

The 2004 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team

Gabby Douglas once confirmed that she would be in the running for the 2028 LA Olympics

Gabby Douglas at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Douglas was away from the gymnastics mat for eight long years before returning to the American Classic in Katy in 2024. She was slated for a comeback at the Winter Cup, but her health setback (COVID-19) ended her bid. The 29-year-old then competed at the US Hydration Core Classic, falling twice on the uneven bars and withdrawing from the remaining competition. She also missed the US Championships due to an injury.

Ad

Also ending her Paris Olympic bid, Douglas refused to put a stop to her gymnastics journey. She asserted that the 2028 LA Olympics would be her next goal.

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits. I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for. I proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level. My plan is to continue to train for the L.A. 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics." (via ESPN)

Gabby Douglas was part of the US women's gymnastics team that clinched gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More