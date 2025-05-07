Full list of athletes inducted to 2025 class of Hall of Fame ft. Gabby Douglas, Serena Williams

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame announced its class of 2025 inductees in a recent update. The induction ceremony, slated for July 12 in Colorado Springs, will welcome active and former athletes who redefined the scenarios of their respective sports.
Among the inductees is Gabby Douglas, the gymnast who won the all-around title at the 2012 London Olympics, besides anchoring the US women's gymnastics team to the gold podium. She became the first woman of color or an African-American female gymnast to achieve such an honor. Her feat also made her the first American woman to win both all-around and team golds at the same Games.
Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field athlete in history, was also added to the list of inductees alongside former tennis player and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. Both the personalities revolutionized women's sports and are doing big in the business realm.
The other Olympic stars who joined the list are:
Gabby Douglas (artistic gymnastics)
Serena Williams (tennis)
Allyson Felix (track and field)
Steve Cash (sled hockey)
Anita DeFrantz (legend: rowing)
Marla Runyan (Para track and field)
Susan Hagel (Para archery, Para track and field, wheelchair basketball)
Flo Hyman (legend: indoor volleyball)
Mike Krzyzewski (coach: basketball)
Phil Knight (special contributor: Nike founder)
Bode Miller (alpine skiing)
Kerri Walsh Jennings (beach volleyball)
The 2010 Four-Man Bobsled Team
The 2004 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team
Gabby Douglas once confirmed that she would be in the running for the 2028 LA Olympics
Gabby Douglas was away from the gymnastics mat for eight long years before returning to the American Classic in Katy in 2024. She was slated for a comeback at the Winter Cup, but her health setback (COVID-19) ended her bid. The 29-year-old then competed at the US Hydration Core Classic, falling twice on the uneven bars and withdrawing from the remaining competition. She also missed the US Championships due to an injury.
Also ending her Paris Olympic bid, Douglas refused to put a stop to her gymnastics journey. She asserted that the 2028 LA Olympics would be her next goal.
"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits. I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for. I proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level. My plan is to continue to train for the L.A. 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics." (via ESPN)
Gabby Douglas was part of the US women's gymnastics team that clinched gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.