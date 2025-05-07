Gabby Douglas makes feelings known after being inducted in the US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas was recently awarded a major honor. The 29-year-old gymnast was inducted into the US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame.

For the unversed, Douglas was a part of the 'Fierce Five', aka the team of female gymnasts who won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Aside from that, she also won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Douglas shared the news with her followers on her Instagram story. The Olympic champion gymnast wrote,

"We did it!!!! Hall of Fame 🥳🥳🥳 Thank you Everyone!! I Love You All So Much!"

Screengrab of Gabby Douglas' Instagram stories about her entry in the US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame [Image Source: Gabby Douglas' Instagram]

Douglas was nominated for the US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in March 2025. The Olympic champion gymnast reacted to the news by posting on her Instagram story,

"omg. so honored to be nominated. love you guys!!"

The American had returned to gymnastics after a long break in a bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Unfortunately, she was injured before the US Olympic trials and had to withdraw from competition. However, Douglas is far from disappointed and hopes to make it to the Los Angeles Olympics, which are scheduled for 2028.

Gabby Douglas reveals her thoughts about competing at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Douglas reveals her aims of competing at the LA Olympics 2028 [Image Source: Getty]

For Gabby Douglas, age is just a number. Though she couldn't qualify for the Paris Olympics, she is still hopeful of making it to the Los Angeles Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in 2028.

In her conversation with ESPN, Douglas remarked,

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits. I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for."

The Olympic champion gymnast further added,

"I've proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level. My plan is to continue to train for the L.A. 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics."

Gabby Douglas will be honored alongside star studded athletes like Serena Williams, Allyson Felix, coaching legend Mike Kryzezwski etc. in a special ceremony in July.

