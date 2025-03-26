Gabby Douglas reacts to US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame nomination

Gabby Douglas, who has been out of the competitive mat since 2024, has reacted to her nomination for induction into the United States Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Douglas, a two-time Olympian, made history as the first African American to win an Olympic all-around gold medal. She also became the first US gymnast to win both team and all-around titles at the 2012 Summer Games.

Douglas continued to excel in the following years, defending the team title at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her senior career paused after the 2016 Games.

After a six-year hiatus, the three-time Olympic gold medalist returned to training at WOGA and competed at the 2024 American Classic in Katy. However, she faced a setback at the Core Hydration Classic, withdrawing from the event and the Olympic trials.

Months later, Douglas received a major honor as the US nominated her for induction into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2025. Expressing her delight, she shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote:

"omg. so honored to be nominated. love you guys!!"

Gabby Douglas expresses excitement about her HOF nomination; Instagram - @gabbycvdouglas

Douglas earned a nomination alongside notable figures like basketball legend Sue Bird, tennis star Serena Williams, and track and field athlete Allyson Felix, among others.

The voting process will end on April 14, 2025.

Gabby Douglas has her eyes set on the LA Olympics in 2028

Douglas at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Douglas may have missed her chance for a third Olympic appearance in Paris, but she doesn't plan on retiring yet. In an interview in July 2024, the Olympian expressed her anticipation of participating in the 2028 LA Olympics:

"I was super grateful, and still am, that I have the body type that I have, and I can still do it at the age of 28 and even at 32 in L.A. When I did take that six-year break. I was like, 'I can't do it.' I was always thinking about coming back to gymnastics, but I was like, I don't know, because it's always, 'You have to be 16. You have to be fresh.' I was called old at my second Olympic Games!"

She added:

"Getting back and having the right diet, having the right structure, having the right schedule, I was like, Oh, I can possibly do this."

Gabby Douglas's story inspired a biopic called The Gabby Douglas Story and a reality TV series called Douglas Family Gold.

