  "Fun to do gymnastics, flip around" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Taylor Landfair, Campbell Flynn & others reveal alternate career options

"Fun to do gymnastics, flip around" - Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray, Taylor Landfair, Campbell Flynn & others reveal alternate career options

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 17, 2025 03:14 GMT
Harper Murray, Campbell Flynn, and Taylor Landfair. (Images by Getty)
Harper Murray, Campbell Flynn, and Taylor Landfair. (Images by Getty)

The Nebraska Volleyball team is successfully making its mark as the No.1 team with remarkable performances in the 2025 season. Amid their unbeaten run, the Huskers answered a fun question, revealing what would have been their sporting choices if not for Volleyball.

In an interview during one of the training sessions, the program's players opened up on sports they would have pursued if not for volleyball. Murray highlighted her soccer stint, stating she chose volleyball because she loved it more than the former sport.

"I would be a soccer player because I almost played soccer in college, but I quit because I like volleyball more," Murray said.
Campbell Flynn suggested she would have enjoyed flipping around in gymnastics.

"What sport I would play is basketball, or I feel it'd be fun to do gymnastics, flip around,"Flynn chimed in.

Taylor Landfair also chose gymnastics, saying she would have followed her sister's steps. She also went ahead and executed a flawless flip.

"I would be a gymnast because I would love to flip around, and my sister is a gymnast. I'll throw back to my sister Alexa. Slay. And for my event I would be, I would go all around."
"It'd either be basketball, tennis, or soccer #goalie," Rebekah Allick expressed.

Middle blocker Andi Jackson conveyed her love for snowboarding, while expressing her wish to be super athletic.

"I would snowboard in Colorado. I would go to high school at Aspen High School and be super athletic, and snowboard."
Here are a few more answers by Nebraska Volleyball's players.

"I would play tennis because I played it in high school, and I really liked it, and I think I would have like anger management issues, so we need like seven rackets in my bag," Olivia Mauch noted.
"I would play football, like maybe or I would play tennis," Ryan Hunter expressed.
"I would do golf because you can do that forever. You get to wear supercute outfits and it would be so fun I think," Maisie Boesiger conveyed.

Nebraska Volleyball's undefeated streak so far in the 2025 season

Nebraska Volleyball has stunned the fans with its consistently dominating performance so far this season. They are enjoying the current season with a 16-0 record. Huskers last competed against Purdue on October 12, 2025, and won the faceoff with a commanding lead of 3-0. Before this, they outfoxed the Washington team with the same score at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Nebraska Volleyball team locked horns in the away game against Penn State and Rutgers on October 3 and 4, respectively, with a 3-0 scoreline. Their peerless form under new head coach Dani Busbook Kelly has played a crucial role in attracting new fans all over the world. The Cornhuskers will next compete against Michigan State and Michigan on October 17 and 19 at Breslin Center and Crisler Center, respectively.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
