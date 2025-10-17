"Fun to do gymnastics, flip around" - Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray, Taylor Landfair, Campbell Flynn & others reveal alternate career options

The Nebraska Volleyball team is successfully making its mark as the No.1 team with remarkable performances in the 2025 season. Amid their unbeaten run, the Huskers answered a fun question, revealing what would have been their sporting choices if not for Volleyball. In an interview during one of the training sessions, the program's players opened up on sports they would have pursued if not for volleyball. Murray highlighted her soccer stint, stating she chose volleyball because she loved it more than the former sport. &quot;I would be a soccer player because I almost played soccer in college, but I quit because I like volleyball more,&quot; Murray said. Campbell Flynn suggested she would have enjoyed flipping around in gymnastics. &quot;What sport I would play is basketball, or I feel it'd be fun to do gymnastics, flip around,&quot;Flynn chimed in. Taylor Landfair also chose gymnastics, saying she would have followed her sister's steps. She also went ahead and executed a flawless flip. &quot;I would be a gymnast because I would love to flip around, and my sister is a gymnast. I'll throw back to my sister Alexa. Slay. And for my event I would be, I would go all around.&quot;&quot;It'd either be basketball, tennis, or soccer #goalie,&quot; Rebekah Allick expressed. Middle blocker Andi Jackson conveyed her love for snowboarding, while expressing her wish to be super athletic. &quot;I would snowboard in Colorado. I would go to high school at Aspen High School and be super athletic, and snowboard.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post Here are a few more answers by Nebraska Volleyball's players.&quot;I would play tennis because I played it in high school, and I really liked it, and I think I would have like anger management issues, so we need like seven rackets in my bag,&quot; Olivia Mauch noted. &quot;I would play football, like maybe or I would play tennis,&quot; Ryan Hunter expressed. &quot;I would do golf because you can do that forever. You get to wear supercute outfits and it would be so fun I think,&quot; Maisie Boesiger conveyed. Nebraska Volleyball's undefeated streak so far in the 2025 seasonNebraska Volleyball has stunned the fans with its consistently dominating performance so far this season. They are enjoying the current season with a 16-0 record. Huskers last competed against Purdue on October 12, 2025, and won the faceoff with a commanding lead of 3-0. Before this, they outfoxed the Washington team with the same score at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.The Nebraska Volleyball team locked horns in the away game against Penn State and Rutgers on October 3 and 4, respectively, with a 3-0 scoreline. Their peerless form under new head coach Dani Busbook Kelly has played a crucial role in attracting new fans all over the world. The Cornhuskers will next compete against Michigan State and Michigan on October 17 and 19 at Breslin Center and Crisler Center, respectively.