"Fun to see it work" - Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings known about Andi Jackson's impressive skills

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly discussed the back-row attack that middle blocker Andi Jackson pulled off in the spring exhibition game against Kansas. Kelly has been coaching the Huskers since January after ex-head coach John Cook retired.

Dani Busboom Kelly, a Nebraska alum and former assistant of John Cook, returned to her alma mater after serving the Louisville volleyball team for eight years. As the 39-year-old started her tenure in Lincoln, she used a different set of coaching styles for the Huskers, disparate from Cook's strict practices.

She even permitted middle blocker Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly to play a back-row attack in the spring game. After the Huskers beat Kansas 4-0, the Nebraska Volleyball coach shared that the players practised the attack under her supervision, but she didn't expect the play to work that well in the final game.

"We did practice, but it was more like in a game situation, not actually working on it. And she killed like six eleven a row in one drill. And we're like, we should probably do that in a game. So we just started having her play right back when she serves and gave Bergen the green light to set her, so it was really fun to see it work. And it really worked. It wasn't just kind of work." (via Hail Varsity Instagram)

John Cook, who was seated in the commentators' box during the game, was overjoyed to watch Andi Jackson seal the win for the Huskers with her back-row move. (via Big Ten Instagram)

"That's gonna make the top 10 highlights tonight. That was an impressive play."

The middle blocker produced 0.562% hits, 10 kills, and one error in the spring game.

Nebraska Volleyball's Dani Busboom Kelly recently opened up about how she would move forward with her coaching

Nebraska Volleyball's Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Dani Busboom Kelly shed light on how she would want the assistant coaches to have a voice in coaching the team. She also wished to be consistent with her techniques and leave a legacy in Nebraska.

"Being myself every day and being super consistent. And again, I think it's a good thing to blend what's been done here before and to let the assistants have big responsibilities and big roles and maybe a bigger voice than they've had before, and I've always been a firm believer that they need to have a huge part in all of this. And, I have seen them step up the last couple weeks too, and that's part of my coaching style."

For her efforts in Louisville in 2021, Kelly won the Volleyball Magazine National Coach of the Year, AVCA National Coach of the Year, and ACC Coach of the Year.

