Gabby Douglas makes an appeal as she is named alongside Sue Bird, Carmelo Anthony and other team USA players for major honor

Gabby Douglas seems to be on cloud nine. The former Olympic champion gymnast has been nominated as one of the finalists for the US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Interestingly, Douglas is not the only nominee in this category. Basketball players like Sue Bird and Carmelo Anthony, cyclists like Kristin Armstrong, and track and field stars like Allyson Felix and Ashton Eaton have been nominated as the finalists for the Hall of Fame as well.

Douglas subsequently appealed to her followers to vote for her as the deadline drew near. The gymnast shared the info on her Instagram story with the following caption:

"Omg!! I'm a finalist! I'm so honored, thank you so much!! Deadline's today! Be sure to vote!' Love you guys!!"

Screengrab of Gabby Douglas' appeal to her followers on Instagram [Image Source : Gabby Douglas' Instagram]

Previously, Douglas had posted another Instagram story when she received the news of her nomination. She wrote in the caption,

"omg. so honored to be nominated. love you guys!!"

The 29-year-old has a few Olympic medals under her belt. The American gymnast won two gold medals at the London Olympics in 2012, including the distinction of becoming the first African-American to win the individual all-around gold medal at the Olympics. She continued her winning streak after she won a gold medal in the team event at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Gabby Douglas sets her sights on the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

Gabby Douglas is crystal clear about her aim to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Gabby Douglas had attempted a strong comeback through the Paris Olympics. However, an ankle injury during the training spoiled her plans. Nevertheless, Douglas is more than ready for one last shot at Olympic glory with the quadrennial event scheduled at Los Angeles in 2028.

In an interview with ESPN, the 29-year-old gymnast mentioned,

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits. I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for."

The 29-year-old gymnast revealed that her skill set was still at an elite level. Douglas further added,

"I've proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level. My plan is to continue to train for the L.A. 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics," she added

Douglas will be aiming to make it count at the US National Championships, scheduled to be held in mid-2025. This will enable her to cement her position for the 2025 World Championships.

