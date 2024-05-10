Gabby Thomas and Caitlin Clark share the same pre-game mindset that helped them emerge victorious

Gabby Thomas agreed with NCAA basketball star Caitlin Clark over her choice of silence over music before her games. Thomas also complained that nobody understood the mindset of keeping calm before her events.

Thomas is a promising athlete in the US women's track and field roster, having won the 200m silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She made a mark at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, contributing to the win of the 4x100m relay team. Thomas also clocked in at 21.81s in the 200m dash for the win.

In Highlighter's Instagram reel, Caitlin Clark, the most decorated NCAA Division 1 basketball player, spoke about her 'silence' preference in an Indiana Fever interview, and Gabby Thomas resonated with her demeanor by sharing the reel in her Instagram stories. Captioned:

"I always tell people this and nobody understands"

Gabby Thomas relates with Caitlin Clark

In the interview, Caitlin Clark sided with choosing silence over music before heading to the basketball court. She said:

"I don't listen to music before a game, so I can't answer. I keep silent."

The mindset has been quite helpful for Thomas, given her accolades so far.

Women's National Basketball Association's first overall pick of the 2024 Indiana Fever draft, Caitlin Clark, stands as the top NCAA Division 1 player with the maximum scores. Having played with the Iowa Hawkeyes, won the National Player of the Year two times, one of the most notable in her long list of titles.

Gabby Thomas gets back to training after World Athletic Relays wins

The US track and field women's team wrote history again by nabbing two gold podiums in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay at the 2024 World Athletics Relays. In the Nassau, Bahamas event that concluded on May 5, 2024, the stellar women finished 41.85 and 3:21.70 in the 4x100m and 4x400m, respectively.

Fresh off a successful event, Thomas heads to the gym to train for the upcoming events. Her Instagram post read:

"Back to it"

The New Balance-hosted athlete Gabby Thomas wore gym wear with the New Balance emblem. She flexed her muscles and showed off her strong training regime.

Thomas will look to make her second Olympic entry at the 2024 Paris Olympics, slated for July and August.

Thomas is currently ranked 41st in the women's overall rankings while she is second in 200m behind Sha'Carri Richardson.