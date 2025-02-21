Gabby Thomas drops a 1-word reaction as A’ja Wilson is named Women of the Year by prestigious magazine

Gabby Thomas reacted to NBA player A'ja Wilson being named the Time's Woman of the Year. American athlete Jordan Chiles was also named alongside Wilson.

Ad

Wilson was awarded this prestigious title on Thursday, February 20, for her exceptional achievements, including earning her third MVP title to help her team clinch a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She also published a best-selling book - 'Dear Black Girls.' The NBA star became the first Black WNBA player to have a signature shoe since 2010 after launching her new A'One sneaker for Nike in February.

These notable feats made her deserving to win the Time's Woman of the Year award. This achievement garnered the attention of Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, who took to Instagram to praise Wilson for her win. Resharing a post by Together that highlighted the latter's victory, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"@aja22wilson goals👏👏"

Thomas’ Instagram story (@gabbythomas)

On February 13, Thomas appeared at the Times' Impact Dinner and turned heads by rocking a long red dress decorated with golden rings. She enhanced the look by adding big hoops and wearing silver strapped heels. Thomas shared the pictures from the event on her Instagram handle.

Ad

Gabby Thomas opened up about her achievements beyond the Olympic gold medals

Gabby Thomas had a successful Paris Olympic campaign, winning three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay dashes. She clocked an impressive time of 21.83s in the 200m dash, besting Julien Alfred and Brittany Brown.

Months after these victories, the American sat in an interview with Time, where she opened up about her achievements beyond the Olympic medals. She revealed that she is not done yet and there are many more accomplishments to come.

Ad

"The medals are truly just objects for me. I don't look at them and genuinely feel like, ‘Oh my God, those are so cool.' I genuinely feel like I'm not done yet. I’m still on my journey. I'm still in that process. I have so many more to come," said Gabby Thomas.

Ad

Opening up about her plans to compete at the LA Olympics 2028, she added:

"The gold medals, while they do add pressure, have given me a lot of confidence, have truly showed me what I'm capable of. So I'm definitely looking forward to the next couple of years. The fact that LA 2028 is in America, in my home country, I just don't think it could be wrapped more beautifully for me."

Gabby Thomas is expected to be seen competing at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, which will commence in April 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback