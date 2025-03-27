Gabby Thomas drops 1-word reaction as Tara Davis-Woodhall shows off natural hair in latest collaboration

Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall are two of the biggest names in American track and field. Recently, Thomas showed her support for fellow Olympic champion Davis-Woodhall, who shared an unseen photo of her natural hair.

Davis-Woodhall, who clinched the long jump gold medal at the Paris Olympics, enjoys a large fan following on social media. The American regularly shares updates on her training and competitions with fans while also giving them glimpses of her everyday life away from the field.

Most recently, the long jumper revealed that she had partnered with Dove for their ‘code my crown’ campaign. Sharing a rare photo of her natural hair on Instagram, Tara Davis-Woodhall wrote:

“RARE PHOTO!! Many of you have never seen my natural hair... wild! Wanna know something else wild? There are no emojis that reflect my natural hair type. Or any of the hairstyles I love to wear! Let's help change that! I'm teaming up with @dove and RISE.365 for #CodeMyCrown to encourage ALL hairstyles are represented on our keyboards. Comment #CodeMyCrown under @dove's latest post #dovepartner.”

Reacting to the post, Gabby Thomas showed her support for Davis-Woodhall, commenting:

“Yeeesssssss!!”

Via Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram comments section (@_taarra)

Thomas has advocated for more support for afro-textured hair and previously praised the hair salon at the Paris Olympics for their expertise in curly and textured hair.

Gabby Thomas announces her race schedule for 2025

Thomas at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

As the indoor track and field season wraps up, Gabby Thomas recently announced her competition schedule for the 2025 season. The American will kick off her year at the Texas Relays, which are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 29.

After the Texas Relays, Thomas will compete in four back-to-back Grand Slam Track meets. The first GST meet is slated to be held in Jamaica between April 4-5, followed by in Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles over the next two months.

After completing the Grand Slam Track circuit, the Olympic champion will head to the USA Championships to qualify for the Tokyo World Championships. Lastly, Thomas will wrap up her season with an appearance at the second edition of Athlos, a women's only track meet organised by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Announcing her race schedule on Instagram, Gabby Thomas wrote:

“See you guys on the track very soon.”

For Thomas, 2024 was an incredible season, with the highlight of her year being the Paris Olympics, where she was the only track and field athlete to win three gold medals. For 2025, her focus will be the World Championships, where she will hope to claim her maiden individual title.

