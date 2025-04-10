Gabby Thomas facing bicarb side effects draws 5-word reaction from Nikki Hiltz

American track athlete Nikki Hiltz recently shared her reaction as her counterpart, Gabby Thomas, explained her bicarb side effects. This comes just a few days after Thomas and Hiltz competed together at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in Kingston.

Ad

Hiltz finished second overall in the short distance group after her top-place finish in the 800m and a third-place finish in the 1500m event. In contrast to Hiltz, Thomas won the long sprint event in this first stop of Johnson's Grand Slam Track.

In the following days, Thomas shared a video on her TikTok where the athlete can be seen sarcastically explaining the consequences after taking bicarbs. In the video, the 200m Olympic champ added further that she had to spend the majority of her warmup sessions inside the washroom.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hiltz reacted to this video and derived similarities with Thomas' situation in the video and shared a five-word reaction. She wrote:

"She’s just like me fr"

Screenshot of Hiltz's comment on Thomas' TikTok post (Image via: Gabby Thomas' TikTok)

"Didn't think it would be quite fast"- Gabby Thomas on her 400m race at Michael Johnson's GST

Gabby Thomas at the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

In a conversation after her 400m race, where she finished as the runner-up, Gabby Thomas stated that she knew that the 400m race was going to be difficult for her, and also mentioned that she didn't think the race would be so fast in these initial stages of the season.

Ad

Additionally, she also opened up about the effort and hard work required to win a 400-meter race. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:27 onwards):

"I mean I knew it was going to be a hard race, that was an incredible lineup but I didn't think it would be quite fast this early but everyone ran amazing and I'm really proud of what I did. It definitely does hurt, it takes a lot of grit, mental effort to win that race and it's a long sprint but I signed up for it."

Ad

During the conversation, Gabby Thomas also mentioned that the founder of GST, Michael Johnson, also congratulated her after her performance across the 200m (where she bagged first position) and 400m races in Kingston. She lost the 400m race to Salwa Eid Nasser, Paris Olympics silver medalist in the 400m event, after the latter clocked a world lead run time (48.67 seconds).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More