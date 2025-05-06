Gabby Thomas' fiancé drops 4-word reaction to Olympian's red Met Gala 2025 outfit

Gabby Thomas recently received a wholesome reaction from her fiancé, Spencer McManes, on her glamorous Met Gala look. The couple recently got engaged on March 25, 2025.

Thomas got engaged to her longtime boyfriend after winning the 4x100m relay at the Texas Relays in March 2025. The couple shared several mushy updates of their engagement celebration on social media.

Shortly after this, Thomas competed in the two stops of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, and most recently, she turned heads with her appearance at the Met Gala 2025 on May 5 at New York's Metropolitan Art Museum. She wore a beautiful red-colored gown and embraced it with minimal jewellery.

Athlos NYC posted pictures of Thomas from the Met Gala on their Instagram page, which caught the attention of the latter's fiance. He reshared the post on his Instagram story and dropped a four-word reaction in the caption that read:

"There are no words🥹"

A still taken from Spencer McManes’ Instagram story - Source: Instagram@spencermcmanes

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes first started talking to each other on social media in 2021 after the latter's highlight about pizza caught the former's attention. The duo began dating after a year and have been each other's biggest cheerleaders since then.

Gabby Thomas opened up about her engagement with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes

Ahead of running at the Grand Slam Track in Jamaica, Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about her engagement with Spencer McManes in a conversation with Tiara Williams. She opened up about her reaction upon being proposed to, revealing that she was taken aback by the proposal. She said,

"I was very surprised, and I normally nothing gets by me, but this one did, and so I was very excited."

Along with this, she also spoke about the changes she would expect as a married woman on the track.

"I know there's so many decisions to make, it's a lot, but you know, my fiancé, he supports me so much and I love him so much. I go out to every meet. I know everyone sees him around all the time. So not much will change, we'll just be committed and learn and it's a very good feeling. I love it," she added.

Gabby Thomas won the 200m dash in the first stop of Grand Slam Track and also earned a second-place finish in the 400m dash. A few weeks after this, she ran in the 100m dash at the second stop of GST in Miami, where she fell short of earning a podium finish, having earned a fourth position after registering 10.97s.

