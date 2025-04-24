"Not much will change"- Gabby Thomas spills beans about her engagement with Spencer McManes

Gabby Thomas revealed her post-engagement plans with fiancé Spencer McManes. Thomas and former collegiate athlete, McManes, have been together since 2022 and got engaged in March 2025.

Gabby Thomas and McManes started talking on social media in 2021 after the latter's pizza-related Instagram highlight caught the Olympian's attention. They officially started dating a year later and have been the strongest support system for each other since then. Even at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Spencer McManes sported a 'Team Gabby' t-shirt and cheered on the Olympian as she won gold medals in the 200, 4x100m, and 4x200m relay.

Thomas continued her excellence at the 2024 Athlos NYC and had a strong start to 2025, winning the 4x100m relay feat at the Texas Relays in Austin. During her stay in Texas, she and her long-time boyfriend had an intimate engagement ceremony on the rooftop of a Travis Heights Airbnb, as reported by Vogue Weddings.

In conversation with Tiara Williams before her stint at Grand Slam Track in Jamaica, Thomas talked about McManes' best-kept secret and how she was taken aback by his proposal.

"I was very surprised, and I normally nothing gets by me, but this one did, and so I was very excited."

When asked about the changes she would expect as a married woman on the track, she responded:

"I know there's so many decisions to make, it's a lot, but you know, my fiancé, he supports me so much and I love him so much. I go out to every meet. I know everyone sees him around all the time. So not much will change, we'll just be committed and learn and it's a very good feeling. I love it."

Thomas competed in the 200m and 400m at the debut edition of the GST. She earned victory in the former event, finished runner-up in the latter, and took the GST meet title in the long sprints group.

Gabby Thomas revealed her plans for track and field in the future

Thomas at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Gabby Thomas was a dominant force at the 2023 World Championships in the build-up to the Paris Games. She won silver in the 200m and was part of the gold-winning 4x100m relay team. Having added more to her medal tally at the 2024 Olympics, Thomas shared that she next has the Los Angeles Games and the Tokyo World Championships in her sights.

"I am definitely training for LA 2028, and it takes me about four years to mentally prepare for that. But physically, I don't start until about eight months out and now I'm training for World Championships in 2025."

USATF honored Gabby Thomas with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year for her success in 2024.

