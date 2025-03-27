Gabby Thomas gets Coco Gauff's 2-word excited reaction after flaunting engagement ring

American tennis player Coco Gauff shared her reaction to Gabby Thomas' post where she flaunted her brand new engagement ring. Thomas, the track and field star, got engaged to Spencer McManes and publicly announced their engagement on March 25th. The 21-year-old Gauff has had an exciting start to her career and is currently ranked No. 3 in the WTA singles, only behind Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

Thomas is a three-time Olympic champion, winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Her fiancé, Spencer McManes, was in attendance during the events and showed his support for the American sprinter. They have been dating since 2022.

Gauff commented on a TikTok posted by Thomas, where she could be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Thomas and McManes got engaged in a romantic rooftop proposal at an Airbnb in Texas, and then made a public announcement through an interview with Vogue magazine. The post can be found below:

Gauff shared an excited reaction towards Thomas' post showing her ring, which read:

"omggg congrats," Coco Gauff wrote on Gabby Thomas' post

Coco Gauff's comment on Gabby Thomas' Tiktok (Source: @itsgabbythomas/Tiktok)

Gauff is an exciting young talent in the world of tennis right now. She made her professional debut in 2018 at an ITF tournament in Florida, and has continued to progress further in her development.

She made her Olympics debut in Paris last year, where she competed in the singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. Despite not being able to capture a medal, Gauff has managed to achieve a lot in her career at a young age. She won the U.S Open in 2023, becoming one of the youngest women to ever win the competition.

Coco Gauff's disappointing 2025 so far

Coco Gauff struggled during the Miami Open 2025 - (Image via Getty)

Coco Gauff recently competed at the Miami Open, where she was knocked out in the fourth round of the tournament. The American lost to the unseeded Magda Linette 6-4, 6-4 and missed out on a spot in the quarter-finals. Gauff struggled with her serve during the match, and committed 12 double-faults.

Magda Linette later said she was looking to put pressure on Gauff's serve.

"It was really important for me to keep pressing Coco's serve to make sure she feels the pressure," Linette said.

Gauff has struggled with issues like this before, previously committing 21 double-faults at the Wuhan Open in 2024. Earlier this year, she was knocked out of the Australian Open by Spain's Paula Badosa, where she committed 25 unforced errors and six double-faults. She will look to find her form heading into the clay court swing.

