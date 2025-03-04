  • home icon
  Gabby Thomas gushes over a poster with her pet at the airport as they share an adorable moment together

Gabby Thomas gushes over a poster with her pet at the airport as they share an adorable moment together

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:15 GMT
TRACK &amp; FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas competing at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas and her pet dog Rico shared a heartwarming moment at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, where Nulo's poster featured them both. The three-time Olympic gold medalist has served as Nulo's brand ambassador for quite some time.

Gabby Thomas often shares frames with her Pug, Rico, on social media. They are among the celebrity highlights of the pet food company Nulo and are featured in advertisements. As Thomas recently touched down in Austin, she spotted a large poster of herself and Rico on a pillar at the airport.

The Nulo ad had the Olympian taking a stance on the track and Rico smiling at the camera. In an Instagram story posted by Thomas, they stood in front of the poster, admiring themselves delightfully.

"Rico's like... of course there's a post er of me at the airport," the caption read.
Gabby Thomas gushes over her pet Rico&#039;s Nulo feature; Instagram - @gabbythomas
In another story, the two posed while pointing at the picture.

"@nulopetfood So Cute!" she wrote.
Gabby Thomas and Rico pose in front of the poster; Instagram - @gabbythomas
In January 2025, Nulo captured some behind-the-scenes moments of Rico, who was distracted by Thomas' boyfriend Spencer McManes during the shoot. McManes attracted the Pug's attention with toys and treats, allowing the photographers to get the perfect shot.

"Lights, camera, action! 🎬🐾 @ricotheepug steals the spotlight at his #NuloPetFood photoshoot. From playful moments to perfect poses, he’s ready for his close-up! Thank you @gabbythomas for sharing your incredible companion with us!" the caption of the brand's official post read.
The five-time Olympic medalist shared the video in her story with the caption:

"My little (star)"

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about the locations of Michael Johnson-hosted Grand Slam Track

Thomas with her winning flag at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)
After a successful Paris Olympic campaign, Thomas competed at the Athlos NYC, winning the 200m silver. Although she concluded her 2024 season with that, she signed with the Grand Slam Track, the global track event launched by four-time Olympian Michael Johnson.

The track event will run from April, featuring four venues - Jamaica, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. When Thomas was asked to rate the locations, she revealed she never competed in Jamaica, saying:

"I'm most excited for Kingston. I'm really excited. I've never competed in Jamaica before.”
“(Second) Miami, because I love Miami. (Then) Philly, because I love Franklin Field, it's near and dear to my heart, it's where I ran in college, and then we have LA. LA is cool,” she added.

The event will take place at Kingston Stadium, Jamaica from April 4-6, in Miami from May 2-4, in Philadelphia from May 30-June 1, and in Los Angeles from June 27-29, 2025.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
हिन्दी