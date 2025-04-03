Gabby Thomas leaves her mother Jennifer Randall concerned after FaceTime prank

Gabby Thomas pranked her mother, Jennifer Randall, with a random man's video, leaving the latter concerned. Although the Olympian was in splits to see her mother's reaction, Randall called her coach and fiance to ensure her safety.

Randall, who raised her children single-handedly, inculcated the never-give-up mindset into the siblings and shaped their careers, especially helping Gabby Thomas find her joy in track and field. As the Georgia-born became a two-time Olympian and bagged three gold medals at the Games, her mother basked in the glory of her success and even accompanied her to events.

On Wednesday, April 2, Thomas decided to prank her mother, not thinking how it would end. She called Randall on FaceTime and panned the camera to show a video of a man on another screen. Since the call was muted, the two-time Olympian's mother looked concerned as she kept asking, 'Who is this?'

The sprinter captioned the TikTok video as:

"She proceeded to call my coach and my fiancé to check on me. She did not find this funny"

Due to government restrictions, TikTok videos can't be played in India and some other countries.

Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes, who have dated since 2022, got engaged on March 25, 2025, followed by an intimate party with close friends. Next, she competed at the 2025 Texas Relays, her first track meet of the season, earning the 4x100m and 4x400m relay gold medals.

Gabby Thomas once opened up about how her mother impacted her journey

Thomas speaking at the Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas was initially passionate about a soccer career but shifted to track and field after her mother recognized her flair. Thomas began racking up wins in high school events and won 22 conference titles during her time at Harvard University.

Her mother, Jennifer Randall, relocated to Massachusetts to pursue her PhD and raise her children. Watching her mother toil day and night and accomplish the position she boasts of now inspired Gabby Thomas to become a better person on and off the track. She told Olympics.com last year.

"I think watching her as I was growing up and how hard she worked, that's impacted me in ways that I probably can't even recognise. Watching her be a single parent without two pennies to scrub together and working her way up and to being what she is now, a successful professor living out her dreams and starting a non-profit to help people get education... I mean, that was a lot to watch."

"It really showed me what true work ethic was, and it showed me that you can achieve your dreams through hard work... [through that] and anything is possible," she added.

Thomas, 28, landed in Kingston, Jamaica, for the inaugural edition of the Michael Johnson-hosted Grand Slam Track league.

