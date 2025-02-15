  • home icon
  Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known on meeting entrepreneur Danessa Myricks at Time's Impact Dinner

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified Feb 15, 2025 21:42 GMT
TIME Impact Dinner: The Closers - Source: Getty
The five-time Olympic medallist, Gabby Thomas, has recently shared a picture of her standing with Danessa Myricks, an acclaimed individual from the beauty industry. Thomas further shared her elation with her post on meeting one of the most iconic personalities.

Thomas recently appeared at the TIME Impact Dinner, The Closers 2025, in New York City. The event marked the acknowledgement of 25 Black leaders working towards fairness and equity and ending disparity. The founder and CEO of Danessa Myricks Beauty, Danessa Myricks, was also honoured in the list. The 200-meter Olympic champion shared her thoughts on meeting with Myricks through one of her Instagram posts.

Screenshot of Gabby Thomas&#039; Instagram story | Credits - IG/gabbythomas
“Lighting is a little dark but her energy is so bright!!!! Fangirling over @danessa_myricks
Gabby Thomas, who made it to the list, directed her speech, highlighting inspiration to her mother, one of the greatest athletes, Allyson Felix, and track icon Sanya Richards Ross. With her thoughts, Thomas expressed her admiration and enthusiasm for meeting Myricks, a leading personality in beauty care. She is also an entrepreneur and innovatively advanced in makeup artistry.

The two-time Olympian has attained notable accolades in the Paris Olympics 2024. She captured top positions in three events. In the 2023 World Championships, she clinched two medals. In the World Athletics Relays, she secured two medals. In the Athlos track meet, she finished the 200-meter race event, securing the second position.

Gabby Thomas reflects on her interests apart from track and field

Gabby Thomas at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas was named the Ivy League Most Outstanding Track Performer and won twenty-two conference titles. She has also continued to focus on her academics and during her appearance in the “Why Not Me? with Mike Jackson” podcast, the athlete shared her thoughts on her volunteering work apart from the track.

“I ended up graduating from that last year in 2023 and now I volunteer at a healthcare clinic here in downtown Austin and it provides healthcare services for people who don't have healthcare otherwise, they don't have access, either they don't have health insurance or they have trouble getting to appointments, affording medication stuff like that.” She shared [43:38 onwards].

She participated in three events and secured Ivy League records in them. Thomas attended Harvard University and studied neurobiology and global health. In 2023, the native of Georgia concluded her master's degree at the University of Texas Health Science Centre at Houston in epidemiology.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
