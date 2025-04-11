Gabby Thomas reveals main reason behind joining University of Texas 

Gabby Thomas shared how the University of Texas had molded her and helped her make the Olympic team under Edrick Floreal's program and Sprint and Relay coach Tonya Buford-Bailey. After graduating from Harvard, Thomas shifted to Texas to pursue a master of public health degree in epidemiology.

Ad

Gabby Thomas was initially inclined to forge a path in soccer, but later, with her mother's support, she pursued track and field. Her early days at the Williston Northampton School saw her set multiple records on the track. She started her neurobiology and global health studies at Harvard University, where the three-time Olympic medalist earned 22 conference titles and set Ivy League records.

However, it wasn't until her master's program in Austin, Texas, that she received proper track training. Gabby Thomas was vying for an Olympic spot when she joined the University of Texas's track and field program led by former triple-jumper Edrick Floréal. It was then that she came under the influence of her coach, Tonja Buford-Bailey.

Ad

Trending

Shedding light on how her shift to Texas played a big role in making her an Olympian, Thomas said:

"I moved here for both track and field and my master’s program. At the time I moved here, I had not made any type of Olympic team or U.S. team. So I moved to give myself the best opportunity to do that.” (The University of Texas has) an incredible training group and great coaches, and I wanted to push myself.” [via Forbes]

Ad

She added:

"I wanted to push myself not just as an athlete but academically. So, UT was the perfect fit.”

Continuing to train under Buford-Bailey, Thomas won three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay events at the Paris Olympics.

Gabby Thomas shared how Michael Johnson expressed pride in her Grand Slam Track victories

Thomas at the Vox Media Podcast Stage Presented By Smartsheet At SXSW - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas was one of the Races in the Michael Johnson-hosted Grand Slam Track League. She won the 200m dash in 22.62s and finished second in the 400m, clocking a personal best time of 49.14s. She amassed 20 points from both races and finished atop the short sprint category, taking home the grand $100,000.

Ad

In an interview with CITIUS Mag, the 28-year-old shared how Johnson expressed pride in her and congratulated her on the achievement.

"He was really proud, he said, "Congratulations on a big PB, um, and he knows what it takes, right? He did two four-doubles as well. So he definitely understands how challenging it can be working on the race. He was really proud and I thanked him for putting this entire thing together because it's really great for the sport." [1:01 onwards]

Thomas is now headed to the second GST stop in Miami, where the event will run from May 2 to 4 at Ansin Sports Complex.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More