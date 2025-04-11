Tia Jones gushes over her bond with Gabby Thomas and other training partners with five-word message

American track athletes Gabby Thomas and Tia Jones were recently spotted in their practice sessions ahead of their upcoming events this season. Both Thomas and Jones are trained by the same coach, Tonja Buford-Bailey.

Jones competed in Johnson's Grand Slam Track, similar to Thomas. Jones was part of the short hurdles event, where she won the 100m hurdles event and finished sixth in the 100m flat, leading to a second-place finish in the category.

Just a few days after the event, Jones shared a video of their fun session on her Instagram, where she, along with Thomas, and other training mates, could be seen spending some time together. Jones further remarked in her story with a five-word message:

"Aweee we are so cute"

Screenshot of Jones' Instagram story featuring Thomas and other training mates (Image via: Jones' Instagram)

Tia Jones and Gabby Thomas also participated together at the 2025 Texas Relays, where they won the 100m hurdles (with a run time of 12.57 seconds) and 4x100m relay (combined run time of 41.74 seconds) events, respectively.

"Definitely helped me forward" - Gabby Thomas on the help she received from the crowds in Kingston

Thomas looks upto his race during a track meet during 2024 track and field season (Image via: Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts about how the crowds turned up and helped the races during the opener of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track at Kingston. This comes amid discussions on social media regarding poor attendance during the first stop of the GST, with individuals such as Alexis Ohanian also taking a dig at the league.

In an interview after her campaign in Jamaica, Thomas said it was a fun outing for her during the event, especially with the energy that the crowds brought during the race. Additionally, she also mentioned that following this event, she will travel to Texas to start training again and work on her shortcomings. She said:

"I think the crowd and the energy definitely made today a lot of fun. I could hear everyone coming in that backstretch so it definitely helped propel me forward and motivate me and yeah I can't wait to see what the season has in store, I think we're going to go back to Texas and just figure out what to improve on." (via Citius Mag, 2:18 onwards):

During the conversation, Thomas also mentioned that her performance in Kingston gave her confidence a boost going deep into the season.

