Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes a subtle dig at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track over low turnout in Kingston

Serena Williams' husband and Athlos founder Alexis Ohanian recently took a subtle dig at Michael Johnson's inaugral Grand Slam Track League. The GST's first event is being held between April 4-6 at Kingston.

The first day of the event featured several top athletes such as Gabby Thomas, Marileidy Paulino, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Despite this, Johnson's event couldn't pull off a large crowd in Kingston.

Following this, Athlos' X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a few glimpses of the inaugral Athlos meet and thanked the masses for coming to this meet. As per reports, the Icahn Stadium, the venue of the 2024 Athlos NYC, was almost full to its capacity. The post stated:

"Our first ATHLOS was a bold, all-in risk — pulled off in just five months. But YOU showed up, packed the house and turned it into a game-changing night for the sport."

Ohanian reacted to the post and remarked that Athlos received a packed audience despite teams such as the New York Yankees being in action on the same day. He wrote:

"Yankees were playing up the road and Giants hosted the Cowboys that night for TNF. 😤 NYC is a fun city every night and yall showed up for these amazing athletes."

Several athletes, such as Gabby Thomas and Masai Russell, who competed at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos, are also competing in Johnson's Grand Slam Track.

Alexis Ohanian reveals the moment that made him delve into sports

Alexis Ohanian with her daughter during the first day of 2022 US Open (Image via: Getty Images)

Alexis Ohanian opened up about what that made him fall in love with the sport. In a recent conversation, Ohanian revealed former Washingston Redskins player, Sean Taylor, as the sportsperson that made him interested towards this culture as a whole.

Additionally, he also recalled one of Taylor's impressive performances during a Monday Night Football Match in Dallas. He said (via Jemele Hill's YouTube channel, 00:24 onwards):

"Sean Taylor and there was a moment, it was Monday Night Football in Dallas and it was the night my mom was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and I was in a bar watching this game, we were getting our butt whooped and I think we were down 13 nothing. What sealed the deal was Sean with a crucial with a third down stop might have been a fourth down."

Sean Taylor played for the Redskins between 2004-2007 and also secured Pro Bowl selections in 2006 and 2007.

