Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows off his fitness gains in new gym selfie with encouraging message

Serena Williams' husband Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is once again inspiring his followers with his dedication towards fitness. Ohanian shared a mirror selfie taken at the gym on April 2, 2025, showcasing his progress and reasserting his commitment towards self-improvement.

Ohanian posted a clear but resolute message of the significance of daily effort and determination in striving for one's goals.

"GM every day a little better," Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The tech millionaire has been frank about his determination to get stronger and more muscular. Last month, he declared his latest endeavor: consuming the cleanest diet of his life to enhance his bench press.

With a goal of lifting 200 pounds to 280 pounds, Ohanian left no doubt that he was determined to push his body to the limit. However, in the process, he found himself questioning the realities of growing old and the impact it has on fitness evolution.

"Bout to have the cleanest diet of my life 😮‍💨 trying to get to 280lb bench (up from 200lb today — 1RM a bit higher probably). Shoutout to @TimGeromini24 let’s goooo," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Apart from his dietary aims, Ohanian recently shared that he uses creatine gummies to aid muscle growth. Even though he testified to the benefits, he sarcastically admitted his kidneys might not be on board with his increased intake.

"Never taken anything other than creatine and just started with the gummies — 7.5g a day — at 41 and 6’5” 280lb — big fella like me could eat like twice as many of these things, but my kidneys might get mad and I’ve been wrestling with my thyroid they last 5 years already - don’t want another organ mad," Ohanian added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reached out to Elon Musk after the tech billionaire sought solutions for the US obesity crisis

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, replied to Elon Musk's comments on increasing obesity cases in America, giving proposals on how the problem can be solved. His response came after Musk reacted to a post reporting that 75% of U.S. adults are obese. Musk proposed that by making GLP-1 inhibitors cheaper, obesity can be addressed as well as healthcare costs.

"Making GLP inhibitors available at low cost to Americans who wish to use them would greatly improve health and reduce healthcare costs," Musk wrote.

In reply to Musk's post, Ohanian mentioned the American telemedicine company Ro, citing its recent tie-up with big pharma giant Eli Lilly. As part of this deal, Ro now directly sells Zepbound, a weight loss pill approved by the FDA, to consumers for $399, seeking to enhance convenience and affordability.

"It's begun; @ro literally just launched integration with Lilly for Zepbound for $399 direct to consumer," Serena Williams' husband said.

GLP-1 inhibitors, employed to control diabetics' blood sugar levels, have also been known to contribute to weight loss by curbing hunger.

