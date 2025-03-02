Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares "cleanest diet" ambition; gets hit by age reality

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently laid bare a dietary ambition from his pursuit of taking his bench press game to the next level. Soon after sharing what he wanted to achieve, he was suddenly struck by a realization concerning his age.

On Saturday, March 1, Ohanian took to X and shared a series of posts. The post that kicked things off featured a selfie of Ohanian that he captured in the gym. Through the caption, he revealed that he was about to go on the cleanest diet of his life to take his bench press prowess from 200 pounds to 280 pounds. The Reddit co-founder also gave a shoutout to nutrition and strength coach Tim Geromini.

"Bout to have the cleanest diet of my life 😮‍💨 trying to get to 280lb bench (up from 200lb today — 1RM a bit higher probably). Shoutout to @TimGeromini24 let’s goooo," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian next candidly reflected on his creatine consumption, claiming that he recently began consuming creatine gummies. However, he suggested that his kidneys can't handle too many of them.

"Never taken anything other than creatine and just started with the gummies — 7.5g a day — at 41 and 6’5” 280lb — big fella like me could eat like twice as many of these things, but my kidneys might get mad and I’ve been wrestling with my thyroid they last 5 years already - don’t want another organ mad," Ohanian added.

He suddenly remembered that he would turn 42 in April this year, but he was optimistic about it.

"S**t. I’m almost 42 actually. Great number/year tho," Ohanian stated further.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian touched on fitness motivation stemming from daughters

Serena Williams (left), Olympia Ohanian (center) and Alexis Ohanian (right) (Source: Getty)

In December 2024, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a fitness update on X. A fan of the Reddit co-founder later responded to the post and encouraged Ohanian to become a 'gentle giant'. This prompted the entrepreneur and investor to state that his pursuit of fitness stems from his daughters, Olympia and Adira River.

"For my girls!" Ohanian wrote.

Williams gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Olympia, in 2017, following which she married Ohanian. In 2023, the tennis legend became a mother for a second time, as the happily married couple welcomed their second daughter Adira River to the world.

