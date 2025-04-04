Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to Cardinals' Trey McBride's heartwarming gesture to Bills fan

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis icon Serena Williams, has shared an endearing phone conversation between Trey McBride and one of his young fans. McBride, now the highest-paid NFL tight end of all time, was speaking to the Bills fan, Forge, after sending him a signed Cardinals jersey, gloves, and hat.

McBride and Forge share a unique connection. They were raised by a same-sex couple. Young Forge has two fathers, while 25-year-old McBride has two mothers. When McBride heard about their shared experience, he sent the boy some gifts, together with a card, which read:

"Forge, follow your dreams. The world is yours."

The filmed exchange was picked up by ML Football's X account. Reddit founder Ohanian reposted the footage on X and added a one-word response:

"Wholesome!"

McBride was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. On April 3, the TE was handed a four-year contract extension with the Cardinals worth 43$ million, including guarantees. In the 2024 season, he managed 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams use their children as inspiration for their successes

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, tennis champions - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are parents to two girls, Olympia, 7, and one-year-old Adira. Serena has included her daughters in fashion promotions, and they've made Olympia part of the ownership group of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), one of Tiger Woods ' Tomorrow's Golf League teams.

Ohanian talked about the difference becoming a father had made to his life on his podcast Business Dad in July 2024. He posted the episode on his Instagram page. He said:

"One of the things that really changed my life was becoming a father. One of the reasons for that was I realized that after spending so much of my life really focused on myself and building my career, I now had this little human who I just cared so much more about than anything else."

As a proud parent, it is unsurprising that Ohanian was attracted to the heartwarming exchange between McBride and Forge. 23-time Major winner Serena and Ohanian are often seen in public with their kids.

Olympia has shown early promise as an athlete and golfer but doesn't seem inclined to follow in her mother's footsteps and pick up a tennis racket.

