Gabby Thomas reveals her Tuesday training routine amid track season preparation

Gabby Thomas gave a sneak peek into one of her training sessions for the 2025 track season in her latest update. The American has not begun her track season yet.

Thomas had a successful 2024 season, as she concluded the year after competing at the Athlos NYC meet in September. Ahead of this, she participated in the Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals after delivering impressive performances in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay dashes.

The 27-year-old is now in her off-season and frequently shares updates of her downtime shenanigans. Most recently, she took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share a mirror selfie of herself while she was at the gym. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on a stool while donning a New Balance gym outfit. She also shared her Tuesday training routine by adding a caption that read:

"Tuesdays are for sprinting and weight lifting," wrote Gabby Thomas.

This wasn't the first time Thomas shared an update regarding her workout sessions, as on February 28, she shared a mirror selfie from her gym's locker room on her Instagram story, where she wore a New Balance training outfit and wrote in the caption:

"Sprint day✔️ Time for weighs 💪💪💪"

Gabby Thomas is expected to start her season by competing in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track.

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about competing in Grand Slam Track

American athlete, Thomas- Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas registered for Grand Slam Track in November 2024, and following this, she opened up about her thoughts on being a part of the track legend Johnson's league. She exuded excitement with regard to her participation at a press conference, stating that she wanted to test herself and keep competing at the highest level against the best athletes in the world.

“I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world. Grand Slam Track allows us that chance in 2025," said Thomas.

Lauding Johnson for his plans for the sport, she added:

“Michael’s vision is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to give the millions of track fans around the world even more chances to watch us compete. I look forward to seeing all of our fans at the four Slams next year.”

Gabby Thomas recently ranked the locations where the Grand Slam Track will be held, revealing that she is most excited to compete in Jamaica as she has never raced there before.

