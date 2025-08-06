  • home icon
  Gabby Thomas sends a motivational message after earning World Championships spot with a bronze at USATF Championships

Gabby Thomas sends a motivational message after earning World Championships spot with a bronze at USATF Championships

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 06, 2025 03:23 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas sends a strong message after the USATF Nationals [Image Source : Getty]

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas is all set for her next target: the upcoming World Championships to be held in Tokyo. The 28-year-old sprinter sent out a motivational message after her recent stint at the USATF Championships, which saw her clinch third place in the Women's 200m.

Despite a lower-than-expected result, Thomas is far from disappointed. She recently posted an inspirational message on her X account [formerly Twitter], mentioning that setbacks happen, irrespective of their magnitude.

The post read:

"Guys minor (and major) setbacks are a part of sport. It’s about how we stay focused and dedicated that makes great athletes and great stories. Time to look ahead and get ready for Tokyo World Champs!!!"
Thomas previously also reacted to a post that talked about her participation at the upcoming Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland. The three-time Olympic gold medalist posted her reaction on her X account as she wrote,

"They asked me to come, but I haven’t confirmed (in fact I said no). I just don’t like news coming out without my confirmation because if I “pull out” it looks bad on me. So now I feel like I have to go lol."
Gabby Thomas hasn't participated in the Diamond League meets this year. The last major event she took part in before the USATF Nationals was the ATX Sprint Classic in Georgetown, where she finished second in the 100m finals.

When Gabby Thomas shared a valuable message to her young fans

Gabby Thomas shares a message for her young fans [Image Source: Getty]
Gabby Thomas shares a message for her young fans [Image Source: Getty]

Gabby Thomas once shared an inspirational message for her young followers. In a video uploaded by the official Instagram page of Athlos, a series of women-only track and field meets, the Olympic champion sprinter remarked,

"To the young girls and boys who might be watching believe in yourself. When I was young, I had big dreams too. Dreams that often times scared because I felt like they were too far away."
"Your dreams no matter how big they are, are valid. Dreaming big means going outside of your comfort zone. It means working hard even when nobody is watching and believing in yourself even when if feels hard. Remember your dreams can inspire others one day. So, Don’t hold back. be bold. be brave and dream big," Thomas added.

Gabby Thomas had made her debut at the Athlos meet last year, which was held at the Icahn Stadium in New York City. She lost the 200m crown to her Olympic teammate, Brittany Brown, in a closely contested race.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
