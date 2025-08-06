Gabby Thomas sends a motivational message after earning World Championships spot with a bronze at USATF Championships

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas is all set for her next target: the upcoming World Championships to be held in Tokyo. The 28-year-old sprinter sent out a motivational message after her recent stint at the USATF Championships, which saw her clinch third place in the Women's 200m.Despite a lower-than-expected result, Thomas is far from disappointed. She recently posted an inspirational message on her X account [formerly Twitter], mentioning that setbacks happen, irrespective of their magnitude.The post read:&quot;Guys minor (and major) setbacks are a part of sport. It’s about how we stay focused and dedicated that makes great athletes and great stories. Time to look ahead and get ready for Tokyo World Champs!!!&quot;Gabby Thomas @itsgabbytLINKGuys minor (and major) setbacks are a part of sport. It’s about how we stay focused and dedicated that makes great athletes and great stories. Time to look ahead and get ready for Tokyo World Champs!!!Thomas previously also reacted to a post that talked about her participation at the upcoming Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland. The three-time Olympic gold medalist posted her reaction on her X account as she wrote,&quot;They asked me to come, but I haven’t confirmed (in fact I said no). I just don’t like news coming out without my confirmation because if I “pull out” it looks bad on me. So now I feel like I have to go lol.&quot;Gabby Thomas hasn't participated in the Diamond League meets this year. The last major event she took part in before the USATF Nationals was the ATX Sprint Classic in Georgetown, where she finished second in the 100m finals.When Gabby Thomas shared a valuable message to her young fansGabby Thomas shares a message for her young fans [Image Source: Getty]Gabby Thomas once shared an inspirational message for her young followers. In a video uploaded by the official Instagram page of Athlos, a series of women-only track and field meets, the Olympic champion sprinter remarked,&quot;To the young girls and boys who might be watching believe in yourself. When I was young, I had big dreams too. Dreams that often times scared because I felt like they were too far away.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Your dreams no matter how big they are, are valid. Dreaming big means going outside of your comfort zone. It means working hard even when nobody is watching and believing in yourself even when if feels hard. Remember your dreams can inspire others one day. So, Don’t hold back. be bold. be brave and dream big,&quot; Thomas added.Gabby Thomas had made her debut at the Athlos meet last year, which was held at the Icahn Stadium in New York City. She lost the 200m crown to her Olympic teammate, Brittany Brown, in a closely contested race.