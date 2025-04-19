Gabby Thomas shares glimpses of private jet journey amid track outdoor season

Gabby Thomas uploaded a sneak peek of her private jet journey in her latest update. The American athlete competed in the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track League.
Thomas opened her 2025 season by racing at the Texas Relays in Austin on March 29, where she competed for Team Red in the women's 4x100m Invitational. She stood atop the podium after posting a time of 41.47s and besting Masai Russell's Team Blue. Following this, she competed in Michael Johnson's GST, where she ran in the 200m and 400m races.
In the 200m race, Thomas notched the $100,000 prize money, having won the race after clocking 22.62s. The 400m race of the event saw her secure a second-place finish after she recorded 49.14s. She is preparing for her race in the next stop of the Grand Slam Track in May 2025, and amid this, she shared a glimpse of traveling in her private jet.
Thomas uploaded two pictures on her Instagram, where she posed with a drink in her hand while sitting in her jet. The post's caption read:
"Good afternoon ✈️"
A few days after her Grand Slam victory, Thomas also flaunted her new long and wavy mocha brown-colored hair.
Gabby Thomas shared valuable lessons with young fans
On April 9, Alexis Ohanian's Athlos shared a video on Instagram, which showcased clips of Gabby Thomas' childhood pictures, races, and interviews. In this video, the American athlete also narrated a powerful message for her young fans.
Thomas pushed them to dream big and encouraged them to believe in themselves. Motivating them to come out of their comfort zone, she said:
"To the young girls and boys who might be watching believe in yourself. When I was young, I had big dreams too. Dreams that often times scared because I felt like they were too far away," Gabby Thomas said.
She added:
"Your dreams no matter how big they are, are valid. Dreaming big means going outside of your comfort zone. It means working hard even when nobody is watching and believing in yourself even when if feels hard. Remember your dreams can inspire others one day. So, Don’t hold back. Be bold, be brave and dream big."
Gabby Thomas will seemingly be seen competing in the next stop of the Grand Slam Track, which is slated for May 2-4 at the Ansin Sports Complex, Miami.