Gabby Thomas shouts out Andre Agassi as she navigates injury that led her to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Sep 08, 2025 01:47 GMT
Gabby Thomas and Andre Agassi | Getty Images

Gabby Thomas gave a shout-out to Andre Agassi as she navigated her injury that ultimately led her to withdraw from the upcoming World Athletics Championships scheduled in Tokyo later this month. The American athlete shared that she was reading the star tennis player's book, 'Open - An Autobiography,' and expressed that it was her favorite memoir.

Thomas marched into the 2025 track season as a triple Olympic gold medalist and competed in a range of events from the 100m to the 400m. After achieving success in several races in the 2025 season, Gabby Thomas competed in the USATF National Track and Field Championships in an attempt to qualify for the World Championships.

The Olympic gold medal winner placed third in the women's 100m heats and withdrew from the finals of the event to concentrate on the 200m. Gabby Thomas posted 22.20s to take third place in the final of the 200m and secure a position in Team USA for the World Championships.

But two weeks later, Thomas made a shocking announcement that she had withdrawn from the World Championships because of an Achilles injury and would return to the track in 2026. As she took some time off the track to recover from her injury, the American athlete shared that she was reading Andre Agassi's memoir and even read it when she was battling an injury previously.

"Fav memoir. I read this last time l was battling an injury. Highly recommend. Also very timely with the US Open going on @agassi," she wrote.
Gabby Thomas gives a shout-out to Andre Agassi | Instagram@gabbythomas

The Olympic gold medalist shared that she highly recommended the book to people undergoing similar struggles and sports enthusiasts.

Gabby Thomas opens up about her withdrawal from the World Championships

Gabby Thomas competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas penned a detailed message as she announced her decision to withdraw from the upcoming World Championships. The American athlete shared that she decided to prioritize her health and had to make a tough decision as she was dealing with an injury.

The American athlete shared that she had been dealing with an injury since May 2025; however, it aggravated in July.

“I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I’ve finally come to the realization that it’s OK to be human and take care of myself. As an athlete, you always want to keep grinding, but sometimes you simply can’t outwork an injury. Sometimes it’s about patience and making the right decision for the long term," she said.

Thomas shared that she had made the decision, keeping in mind her long-term goals, and hoped to make a swift recovery while aiming for a comeback next year.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
