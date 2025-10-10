Gabby Thomas turns heads in chic black and white look at Alexis Ohanian's Athlos Times Square long jump event with fiancé Spencer McManes

200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas attended the opening day of Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC 2025 at Times Square, where the long jump event took place. Topped by Tara Davis-Woodhall in the qualifying stage, this was the first time that a field event was held at Ohanian's women's-only track event.Notably, Thomas was also among the athletes to compete in the event after gaining immense success last year, and the former was at the very heart of it. However, an injury to her Achilles forced her to withdraw from the 2025 World Athletics Championships and the Athlos as well.Despite this, Thomas was among the star attendees at Times Square, watching her fellow American athlete Davis-Woodhall shine in the iconic location where Thomas was seen in a black and white fit during the event, and was also accompanied by her fiancé, Spencer McManes.Thomas shared a few glimpses from the event on her Instagram handle and also thanked Tiffany and Co. for this opening chapter of the Athlos NYC 2025, and expressed her excitement for the second day of the competition. The caption read:&quot;Thank you @tiffanyandco for hosting an incredible kick off event for @athlos nyc this year! Can’t wait to see everyone tonight at Icahn Stadium for some track and field 🩵🫶🏽&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral of Gabby Thomas' track and field counterparts, such as Sha'Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and Noah Lyles, were also present at Times Square for Athlos NYC 2025's long jump event on Thursday.&quot;When it doesn't fulfill me&quot;- Gabby Thomas shed light on her plans to bid goodbye to track and fieldGabby Thomas (Image via: Getty)Gabby Thomas shared her thoughts about her plans to bid goodbye to track and field. Speaking in an interview, Thomas shared that she will retire from the sport after she is no longer fulfilled by it and needs new challenges to explore in her life.She also hinted that this can be after the 2028 Olympics and added: (via Speakeasy, 20:53 onwards):&quot;When it doesn't fulfill me anymore and when I want to move on and do something else with my life and new challenges, that might be after LA 2028; I don't know.&quot;Further replying to whether she would compete in two more quadrennial games in her career after the Paris Olympics last year, Thomas said:&quot;Probably not.&quot;During the conversation, Gabby Thomas also remarked that she wants to be remembered as an athlete who loved the track and left the sport in a better state than she found it.