Gabby Thomas, Vernon Norwood and Quincy Wilson's coach left impressed as youngster achieves important off-track milestone

Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson has added another win to his list of accomplishments. The youngster recently passed his driving test, and Gabby Thomas, Vernon Norwood, and Wilson's coach were left impressed by this news.Wilson, a 400m sensation, is best known as the youngest Olympic track and field gold medalist of all time. The 17-year-old competed at the Paris Olympics last year, where he ran the 4x400m relay’s qualifying leg. Individually, the youngster has put on several impressive performances over the course of his career, setting multiple world records in the U18 400m category.Recently, Quincy Wilson passed his driving license test. The news was announced on Citius Magazine’s official Instagram account. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to this, Gabby Thomas wrote in the comments section,“It took me three tries to pass mine so I'm impressed.”Olympic gold-medalist Vernon Norwood wrote,“Pick me up from the airport, I'm on my way home!”Meanwhile, Quincy Wilson’s coach Joe Lee took a light-hearted dig at the youngster, writing,“Time to lock yourselves in your houses everyone.”Via @citiusmag on InstagramGabby Thomas opens up about disappointing finish at 2025 USA Track and Field ChampionshipsGabby Thomas at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)Gabby Thomas had a fantastic 2024 season on the track. After dominating the stage at the national level, the American went on to compete at the Paris Olympics, where she clinched gold medals in the 200m sprint as well as the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events. This made her the only track and field athlete at the 2024 Games to win three gold medals.However, Thomas has been unable to replicate that level of performance in 2025. Last month, at the USA Track and Field Championships, the sprinter registered a disappointing bronze medal finish in the 200m, her specialty event. Reflecting on her performance, the 27-year-old explained that she wasn't satisfied with her performance but was happy to make the team for the 2025 World Championships, writing on Instagram,“Just made my fifth US team!!! Not quite the time on the clock I would've liked to see, but proud of how I show up. Plenty of time to chop some wood before I see y'all in Tokyo for 2025 World Championships this fall. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me on my track &amp; field journey. We're far from done!!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 World Championships are scheduled to take place in Tokyo between September 13 and 21. Gabby Thomas will be in the hunt for her maiden individual gold medal at the event.