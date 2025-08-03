Quincy Wilson breaks silence after facing heartbreaking setback at the USATF National Championships 

Quincy Wilson spoke for the first time after he faced a setback in the 2025 USATF National Championships. The 17-year-old competed in the men's 400m heats and finished fourth, thereby failing to qualify for the finals and ending his dream to compete in the World Athletics Championships in September.The Olympic gold medallist showcased incredible performances in the 2025 season. He asserted his dominance in the indoor season and won the New Balance Indoor National championships. His campaign in the indoor season was followed by an U18 400m World Record at the Ed Murphy Classic with a performance of 44.10.His peak form in the outdoor season left fans wondering whether the youngster would be able to break the 44-second barrier in the 400m. Quincy Wilson then marched on to the USATF National Championships in a quest for a spot in Team USA for the World Championships.However, the youngster could not put forward his best performance and clocked 45.39s to finish fourth in his heat. Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts about his performance in an Instagram post. He shared that he will be learning from his shortcomings and hopes to make a stronger come back.Wilson expressed how tough moments would help to mould him into a better athlete in the future.&quot;Thank God first and always 🙏🏽 Through every obstacle, I’m learning, growing, and letting adversity shape me into who I’m meant to be,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostQuincy Wilson opens up about competing in the Olympics as a 16 year oldWilson competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: GettyQuincy Wilson opened up about competing at the Olympic Games as a 16-year-old in an interview with Parker Valby. The American athlete shared that he was caught by surprise when his name was announced as a part of Team USA in the 4x400m relay.Wilson shared that he decided to take up the opportunity as a learning experience of competing against pro athletes on the sport's biggest stage.&quot;I feel like I was out of like everybody that was out there, I was probably the most hardworking like athlete out there, but it caught me a surprise. Last year, I had no plans on going to the Olympics, that wasn't even that wasn't a plan I was just, 'I'm going to go out here and compete against the pros and see what I do' it was just test trial&quot; he said.Quincy Wilson described the Olympics to be an invaluable experience that fuelled a lot of desire in him to succeed and create an impact on the sport.