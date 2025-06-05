Quincy Wilson recently updated about his college hunt after the University of Maryland's staff visited him. A track and field athlete from Bullis School in Maryland, Wilson is yet to commit.

In 2024, he became the youngest American track athlete to compete at the Olympics. Wilson ran the first leg of the preliminary round of the men's 4x400m relay event and recorded a split of 47.27 seconds. Although he did not compete in the final round, Wilson was awarded the gold medal in the event.

Following his debut at the Games, Wilson began exploring future opportunities. He was recently visited by the University of Maryland's Head Track Coach, Andrew Valmon, Associate Head Coach, Danielle Siebert, and Assistant Coach, Dezerea Bryant-Moore, to discuss the prospect of joining the collegiate track program. He shared a picture from the visit and announced his continued search for prospects.

"Thank you @avalmon @coach_siebert @dezbryant_ for coming to my house and talking about what the University of Maryland has to offer #feartheturtle🐢 #umd #notcommited."

Wilson previously received offers from multiple schools, including the University of Tennessee, the University of Georgia, and the University of Florida.

Quincy Wilson opens up about his goal after visiting an elementary school

Quincy Wilson of Bullis School competes during the 2025 Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following his Paris Olympics victory, Quincy Wilson visited the Tulip Grove Elementary School. Sharing a few glimpses from the visit, Wilson stated that his main goal is to leave a legacy and encourage young people to achieve their dreams.

"Feels amazing to come back to the school and see the kids having a big smile on their faces. I feel like that is my big goal at the end of the day. It's really not to get the gold medals and keep winning, put a legacy on this sport, and letting the kids know they can do something they can't do. Stay focused, never put limits on yourself. There are so many things that can happen. Honestly, staying focused on what you want to do, don't get put into the crowd everybody wants you to. Stay focused on what you want to do, and sky is the limit," he said.

Quincy Wilson set the under-18 world record in the 400m twice at the 2024 Olympic Trials by posting 44.66 seconds in the first round and 44.59 seconds in the semifinals.

