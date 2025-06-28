'I'm gonna be upset' - Quincy Wilson weighs in on trying special drink before his upcoming race

Quincy Wilson shared his thoughts about trying a special drink before his upcoming race. The teenage Olympic champion sprinter recently attended the Parker Valby show as a special guest.

In his conversation with the Olympian, Wilson talked about his preparations for the upcoming race. At the same moment, Valby recommended Wilson the energy drink "Kombucha," which Wilson wasn't very enthusiastic about.

After trying the drink, the sprinter remarked,

"I'mma drink this for tomorrow, and if I don't do well, we'll see. Boy if I go out there 48…I’m gonna be upset. I’ll know exactly where I got it." [10:47 onwards]

Wilson was recently named the Gatorade Maryland Boys Track and Field Player of the Year for the second consecutive time. The teenage sprinter expressed his thoughts as he posted on his Instagram profile,

"Back 2 Back @gatoradepoy!"

Quincy Wilson has been breaking one record after the other ever since he won the New Balance Nationals indoor title in 2023. The following year, he not only retained the title, but also broke the under-18 world record for the men's 400m event with a timing of 45.76 seconds. Wilson was selected for the men's 4x400m relay team at the Paris Olympics, making him one of the youngest participants of all time.

Quincy Wilson reflects on his journey of natural progression to Olympic success

Quincy Wilson at the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Quincy Wilson also shared his thoughts about his natural progression as a junior champion to eventually representing the USA at the Olympics. In the aforementioned interview with Parker Valby, the teeange sprinter remarked,

"I feel like I was out of like everybody that was out there, I was probably the most hardworking like athlete out there, but it caught me a surprise. Last year, I had no plans on going to the Olympics, that wasn't even that wasn't a plan I was just, 'I'm going to go out here and compete against the pros and see what I do' it was just test trial. I got that 7-day renewal and it just keep on going. You see, I forgot to cancel the payment, and it just kept going." [0:46 onwards]

Quincy Wilson had taken part at the US Olympic Trials held in Eugene, Oregon last year. While he didn't make it to the 400m squad, his performance earned him a spot in the 4x400m relay team.

Wilson participated in the heats of the 4x400m relay event at the Paris Olympics, and became one of the youngest Olympic gold medalists, as the US team went on to win the Olympic gold medal in the finals.

