Gable Steveson gets real as he reflects on Von Miller's help during Buffalo Bills' camp

Olympic wrestler and former Buffalo Bills defensive linesman Gable Steveson shared his thoughts on his brief time transitioning into American football. Steveson is an accomplished wrestler, making waves in both collegiate and elite wrestling. He has won two NCAA Championships and is also a three-time Big Ten Conference Champion, where he competed in the heavyweight division.

Steveson also represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won a gold medal competing in the 125 kg category. Alongside freestyle wrestling, Steveson has also transitioned into other sports, such as making appearances in the WWE and also competing for a spot in the roster at the Buffalo Bills.

The 24-year-old signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2024 for the Buffalo Bills, with a view to him making the final squad for the NFL season. He was seen as a defensive linesman, and despite training with the Bills, he was released before the start of the regular season. Steveson had no prior experience in American football but was thought of as someone who could adapt to the sport.

Steveson sat down for an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked about the transition to football from competitive wrestling. He highlighted a few challenges he faced, and a few positives as well, such as recieving help from veteran pass rusher Von Miller, who Steveson shadowed during his time there. In the interview, he said:

“Just offensive line and defensive line too you go out there and it's a one-on-one battle with the guy in front of you, and just growing up wrestling, you look at a guy across from you and it's just like you go out there and you want to kill," (4:00 onwards)

"A lot of people don't know that it was my first time ever playing football and first time putting on cleats. Von Miller had to help me put on my pads and strap them because I had no clue how to put them on the first day of camp so I appreciate Von Miller for that,” Gable Steveson said on the Pat McAfee show.

Gable Steveson made his return to wrestling and became a five-time All-American, before competing in the national championship recently.

Gable Steveson shares emotional message after NCAA Championship final loss

Gable Steveson at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship (Image via Getty)

Two-time NCAA Champion Gable Steveson took to social media to share an emotional message after his finals loss to Wyatt Hendrickson in the heavyweight category. On Instagram, he wrote:

"First, Thank you @gopherwrestling! From a 18 year old kid to now 24 years old (Or 30 years old as some would say lol) When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves! We had a generational run and I don’t regret my decision to stay at home to put on for the city again and again!"

Gable Steveson's loss marked his final match in the NCAA Championships, as it was his last year of eligibility.

