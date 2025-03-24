Gable Steveson's brother Bobby reflects on former Olympic champion's legacy after tough loss in NCAA finals

Gable Steveson received a motivational note from his brother and former WWE wrestler Bobby after narrowly missing out on the title at the 2025 NCAA Championships. Robert Steveson, popularly known by his stage name Damon Kemp, has inspired his brother to follow in his wrestling footsteps.

Gable Steveson was one of the heavy favorits at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Competing out of the University of Minnesota, Steveson squared off against Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson in the finals but succumbed 5-4 in the heavyweight category, recording one of NCAA wrestling's biggest upsets.

Despite the loss, the 24-year-old became the first five-time All-American in the history of Minnesota's wrestling program. Shortly after, he received a heartfelt note from his brother, Robert Steveson, for taking heavyweight wrestling to new highs. Bobby, widely known as Damon Kemp, reminisced about the siblings practicing the sport in their garage to Gable leaving his legacy.

"From the days of wrestling in the garage with Dad and John… where we jokingly told you to attempt a backflip, in the hallway lol… Who would’ve thought that one backflip would change how the world sees wrestling. You’ve put heavyweight wrestling on a whole new level and have given it the biggest stage and because of you, this sport will NEVER be the same. They’ll hate but they’ll still be watching," Robert Steveson wrote.

Steveson was fresh off winning his fourth heavyweight champion's title at the Big Ten Championships, outclassing defending champion, Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State, and becoming the first to achieve the honor four times.

Gable Steveson bid his college goodbye with a note of gratitude

Gable Steveson at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - (Source: Getty)

Gable Steveson won two NCAA Division I titles in 2021 and 2022. Moreover, he bagged two World titles at the U17 World Championships in 2015 and 2016 and another gold podium at the U20 Worlds in 2017. The recent loss at the NCAA Championships was not the ideal college ending for him.

However, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude to his college program and shared how the zeal to compete for another title was always an 'itch' when he competed in WWE or represented the US National team.

"First, Thank you @gopherwrestling! From a 18 year old kid to now 24 years old (Or 30 years old as some would say lol). When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves!"

"To my supporters I appreciate all the love through my time in collegiate wrestling. To all the doubters, and naysayers that I had this year and will continue to have.. Regardless of how you feel… YOU STILL WATCHED and I thank you for that too. See you again! Gable, Out," he added.

Gable Steveson competed in the 125 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He faced three-time World gold medalist, Geno Petriashvili from Georgia and defeated him in the last seconds, taking the Olympic gold as the first American heavyweight wrestler since Bruce Baumgartner in 1992.

