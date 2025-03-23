An enraged Daniel Cormier reacts after X user calls out Gable Steveson for "generational all time bad run": "I would like you to delete your account"

Daniel Cormier shut down a fan who claimed Gable Steveson is enduring a "generational all time bad run."

On Saturday night, the combat sports world witnessed a shocking upset, as Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State defeated Minnesota's Gable Steveson in the NCAA heavyweight championship wrestling match.

Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist in 2020, is widely considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

One fan reacted to Steveson's loss against Hendrickson on X by saying:

"From failed WWE star, failed NFL Player, then deciding to go back to college and just to lose in the NCAA championship match This be might be a generational all time bad run for Gable Stevenson"

The previously mentioned fan referenced Steveson's endeavors in professional wrestling and the NFL.

Steveson initially signed a multi-year contract with the Buffalo Bills before the organization released him several months later.

The collegiate wrestling great also trained with the WWE for a potential professional wrestling run before things fizzled out.

Daniel Cormier, who commentated the NCAA wrestling tournament, responded to the fan calling out Steveson by saying:

"You my friend are an idiot and I would like you to delete your account! Olympic champion. Things happen in wrestling it was Wyatt’s night bro. Like what are you talking about man

Wyatt Hendrickson reflects on historic win against Gable Steveson

Before losing against Wyatt Hendrickson, Gable Steveson remained undefeated since suffering two defeats as a freshman in 2019.

Shortly after his heroic win, Hendrickson looked directly at U.S. President Donald Trump and saluted him.

During the post-event press conference, Hendrickson reflected on his special moment against Steveson by saying:

"From the very beginning, it's more than wrestling and I think tryna portray that and giving that image is important. We are so honored to live in a free country, we are able to come gather in these events and do what we love and receive the support while we are on that mat."

Wyatt Hendrickson ended Gable Steveson's collegiate wrestling career with a shocking loss. Nonetheless, Steveson walks away as a two-time Dan Hodge award-winner, two-time NCAA national champion, and five-time All-American.

