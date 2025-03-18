Gable Steveson's girlfriend Madelyn Mitchell reacts to NCAA champion's touching message on her 25th birthday

Minnesota Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson's girlfriend, Madelyn Jo Mitchell, expressed her reaction as the former shared a heartfelt post for her 25th birthday. Steveson and Mitchell have been together approximately since 2016.

The couple spends time with each other quite frequently and were also seen together during Christmas celebrations last year. To wish her girlfriend on her special day, the two-time NCAA champion shared a flurry of pictures of their time across their relationship on her Instagram handle along with a sweet birthday note. The pictures included photos from their dinner sets and glimpses of her with Steveson at a wrestling center.

Mitchell reacted to the post and shared an emotional four-word comment under the post. She wrote:

"I love you gable🫶🏼"

Screenshot of Steveson's girlfriend, Madelyn Mitchell's comment on the wrestler's post (Image via: @gable on Instagram)

Gable Steveson registered an impressive performance at the recently concluded 2025 Big Ten Championships where he won the 285-lb title, defeating Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State in the finals.

Gable Steveson opens up about the role of his father behind his Minnesota Golden Gophers' comeback

Steveson (L) competing for Minnesota Golden Gophers at the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

In November last year, Gable Steveson explained how his father helped him motivate him to come back to the University of Minnesota for his final year. In an interview, Steveson said that his father had asked him to complete his collegiate career if possible and walk away with an NCAA title.

Additionally, Steveson also mentioned that he wants to win the Dan Hodge Trophy this year which is awarded to the best collegiate wrestler. He said (via FOX 9 Minneapolis - St. Paul, 9:04 onwards):

"My family definitely helped me put me in the right spot. My dad loves wrestling a lot and he wanted to see me back last year and he was just like if you got the time to do it, just finish it off in the best way you can and walk off the NCAA finals match with a title once again and so, that's what I want to do. I want to win the Dan Hodge trophy, it is stuff I have done before and I can do it once again."

Notably, Steveson has already gotten his hands on the Dan Hodge trophy two times in his career, in 2021 and 2022. In both these years, the Minnesota wrestler had won the 285-lb NCAA and Big Ten titles.

