"Felt dehumanising and disgusting"- Gabriela DeBues-Stafford shares experience after UK athletics revokes Andrew Young's license for misconduct

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford made her feelings known about the report that came out about her former coach, Andrew Young, by UK Athletics. The Canadian athlete trained under Young from 2018 to 2020.Two independent UK Athletics disciplinary panels reviewed Young's conduct, stating that he was involved in serious misconduct, which is far below the UKA coaching standards. He was accused of 33 charges by the panel, who also upheld 9 charges, including 7 serious ones.Among many accusations, one of them was of him rashly driving with an athlete after a disagreement and then leaving them on the roadside. Along with this, there were claims about him criticizing athletes for raising injury concerns and forcing the athletes to compete or train despite physiotherapists advising the opposite.Shortly after these reports, Stafford shared a statement on her Instagram handle, revealing that she was also approached by the panels. Calling the process 'frustrating,' she said:&quot;Hi, I have been getting some questions about the news that came out today. I will keep comments brief: Yes, I was approached by this investigation in Autum 2022. Yes, my testimony related to some of the Findings and Charges, multiple of which were accepted by the Panel. The whole hearing process and its aftermath felt dehumanizing and frustrating,&quot; wrote Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.&quot;I feel grateful to have been able to support my fellow temmates by participating. I look forward to providing feedback to UKA and UK Sport on how to be better support athletes in the future. I will not be commenting further for the time being.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith several more charges, the coach is currently facing a ban of three years, backdated to 2023, and will have to complete medical, anti-bullying, and welfare training before starting as a coach again in 2026.Gabriela DeBues-Stafford made her feelings known about competing in the 1500m finals at the World Athletics Championships after an injury setbackGabriela DeBues-Stafford made a remarkable comeback in 2025 after suffering from injuries, including sacrum stress and osteitis pubis, for the past two to three years. After staying away from the track for almost three years, the Canadian recently ran in the 1500m finals at the World Athletics Championships on June 17, 2025.In this race, she clocked her season's best of 3:59.65, ending up in the 11th-place finish. Following this race, she spoke to Citius Mag, making her feelings known about being back at the World Championships. Calling it the most 'impressive final' of her career, she said: (0:04 onwards)&quot;It feels really good. Like my goals in the past have been to be in the hunt for medals and like this year was just about like surviving the rounds and cuz in the three years that I've been away, the 1500 has just moved on so drastically. Like you used to be safe basically no matter what if you were a sub-four athlete and now every round several sub-four women have gone home and I just like don't take this for granted at all. I think arguably this is the most impressive final of my career,&quot; said Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.Gabriela DeBues-Stafford further said that this comeback helped her regain her confidence, as she was at an 'all-time low' last year.