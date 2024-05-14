Getting into USA Olympics squad is difficult as America has the best sprinters in the world, feels Tokyo silver medalist Fred Kerley

After finishing second in the 200m at the recently concluded Jamaica Athletics, Fred Kerley shared that qualifying for Paris alongside fellow US track mates is difficult. Since the USA produces athletes who mostly reign at the top, Kerley foresees a highly competitive USATF Olympic trials.

Fred Kerley, 29, competed in the 400m before and later shifted to 100m and 200m ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His career took an impressive turn when he won silver in the 100m dash at the Tokyo Olympics. He maintained his winning streak by winning the 100m at the 2022 World Championships.

He competed at the Hurricane Invitational to win his first 100m race of 2024. Recently, he was seen in action at the Xiamen and the Shanghai Diamond League, where he finished second and third respectively, behind arch-rival Christian Coleman.

US athletes always grace the podium in track and field events, making it difficult for other nations to compete. But this has concerned Kerley since qualifying for Paris in the same roster as his fellow US athletes would be a task.

In an interview with Jamaica Gleaner, Fred Kerley hinted at the tight competition expected at the USATF Olympic Trials.

"The rivalry is always good like competing with all the best in the world and the best is actually in the USA so you have to run 9.8 and 19-something seconds to make the final squad so it’s all about being there at the right time," he said.

In 2023, he was part of the gold-winning 4x100m relay at the World Championships. One of his most notable wins was at the 2019 World Championships, where he clinched the 400m bronze and 4x400m relay gold.

Fred Kerley was not content when Noah Lyles was chosen for the 4x400m relay

At the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Noah Lyles unexpectedly ran in the 4x400m relay, a decision made by the USATF. Fred Kerley, who already had prior experience was not considered for the relay team. After the team failed to secure gold, Kerley was left with a bad taste.

He clapped back at USATF for favoritism and including Lyles in the 4x400m roster.

“@usatf y’all play that favoritism like mf. Yall like puppets. For sure yes man," Kerley wrote on X.

In response, Lyles had said in an interview with LetsRundotcom:

"He could be here, but he ain't. So be mad at that, come on out here."