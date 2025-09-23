  • home icon
  "Give my body your full attention"- Sha'Carri Richardson, Serena Williams and Jordan Chiles feature in Nike X SKIMS along with Kim Kardashian

"Give my body your full attention"- Sha'Carri Richardson, Serena Williams and Jordan Chiles feature in Nike X SKIMS along with Kim Kardashian

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 23, 2025 03:03 GMT
Jordan Chiles, Sha
Jordan Chiles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Serena Williams; All sources - Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, and Serena Williams joined forces with other athletes to campaign for the newest activewear line, NikeSKIMS. The partnership of Nike with Kim Kardashian's intimates brand is set to hit the market this week.

Sha'Carri Richardson has been sponsored by Nike for a long time, and their partnership has been extended through 2028. She appeared in several Nike campaigns, including the Nike x Jaquemus swoosh bag collaboration. As one of the leading faces of the giant brand, the track and field star also featured in Nike’s “Electric Pack” collection, promoting the brand by running the 4x100m relay at the Olympics in custom green Nike Maxfly 2 spikes.

Richardson also revealed the Nike Women's Air Superfly sneaker model in 2024. In the brand’s latest collaboration with Kim Kardashian, she joined legendary tennis player Serena Williams and gymnast Jordan Chiles, among others, in a promotional video that exudes strength and resilience, aimed at winning over female shoppers.

Wearing the activewear from the line, the athletes sweated it out in the gym, with the voice in the background saying:

"Put my body on a pedestal. Celebrate it. Marvel at it. Glorify it. It's power. Its strength. Give my body your full attention. See it. Appreciate it. Understand it. And then, you'll see what I can really do with it."
In another post, Richardson combined some shots from the campaign on her Instagram and captioned:

"I feel fierce knowing I can look and feel this good while working hard. NikeSKIMS arrives September 26."
The new line will initially launch three collections: Shine, Matte, and Airy, comprising 40 new pieces and styles.

Jordan Chiles has been a mainstay in the Nike family since 2023. She launched the Nike × Jordan Chiles Holiday ’23 collection and constantly endorses the brand in several events.

On the other hand, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has been with Nike since the early 2000s. She not only became the face of the brand but also worked to promote inclusion and design that caters to the needs of female athletes.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Jordan Chiles also featured in Nike's Super Bowl campaign

Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)
Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark teamed up for Nike's 'So Win' campaign, which aired during the Super Bowl, the brand's first ad for the event since 1998. The black-and-white ad showcased the women in their athletic elements, with a voiceover by Doechii. It was created and directed by Wieden+Kennedy Portland, with Somesuch’s Kim Gehrig also part of the team.

Richardson was recently in contention at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, clocking a season's best to finish fifth in the 100m finals. She helped Team USA secure the gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
