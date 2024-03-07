"Glad I saved all my journals over the years" - Katie Ledecky on her memoir

Katie Ledecky recently authored a memoir emphasizing her remarkable swimming journey.

Ledecky's career has been exceptional so far with 10 Olympic and 26 World Championships medals in her kitty. She rose to fame after securing a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the women's 800m freestyle.

The 26-year-old swimmer holds the world record for women's 800m and 1500m freestyle in both long and short courses. She previously held the world record in the 400m freestyle long course.

Katie Ledecky recently penned a memoir, "Just Add Water," reflecting on her journey from her upbringing in Bethesda, Maryland to dominating the swimming world.

The American shared the news with her fans on social media platforms, expressing her excitement and gratitude. The book will be released on June 11, 2024.

"I wrote a book! Glad I saved all my journals over the years. I never imagined I would make it to the Olympics, or be at this level, or write a book about this unlikely career that I’ve had," Ledecky wrote on Instagram.

"Just Add Water shares my story of swimming, and shows how the love, support, and encouragement of the people who have influenced me helped make it possible. I’ve really enjoyed this journey, and I hope you will too! You can pre-order wherever books are sold at the link in my bio," she added.

Katie Ledecky eyes 2028 LA Olympics

Katie Ledecky fixes her gaze on the 2028 LA Olympics.

With just five months left until the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Katie Ledecky is already focusing on the following Olympics set for 2028 in Los Angeles, California.

During an interview with USA Today, she disclosed her goals, saying:

"I still have LA in mind, so that’s not totally out of the question. I’m definitely just taking it year by year, focused on Paris this year, but I’m not going to be done after Paris. I’m going to keep going."

Ledecky will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials, which will be held from June 15 to 23 in Indianapolis. She stated her confidence in her preparations, adding:

"I feel good about where I’m at. I’m doing everything I can in training, just trying to string a lot of good weeks together. Racing is tough, and there are a lot of great athletes out there. I know I have to be on top of my game in a couple months."