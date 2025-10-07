"Gonna be all over the country"- Bo Bassett gets emotional after confirming commitment to Virginia Tech and preparing for NCAA alongside RTC teammates

Days after announcing his commitment to Virginia Tech, Bo Bassett shared his excitement to compete in the NCAA faceoffs alongside the wrestlers from his Compound RTC Wrestling center. Bassett announced his commitment to Virginia Tech after his visits to multiple universities and his decommitment from Iowa Wrestling.

Ad

After competing for Bishop McCort High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Bassett became the second overall recruit in the class of 2026. He will compete in his collegiate career alongside a few wrestlers from his regional training center, situated in McDonough, Georgia. The list of athletes to compete at the collegiate level from his training center includes No. 1 recruit in the class of 2027 Melvin Miller, competing for Virginia Tech as well.

Jax Forrest will compete for the Oklahoma State University, Sam Herring for the Penn State, and Caeleb Rodriguez for the University of Pittsburgh. Sharing his excitement to compete at NCAA bouts and admiration for fellow teammates, Bassett wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Gonna be all over the country. Can't wait for every last moment with these group! Excited to compete alongside them all #Family"

Screenshot of Bassett's Instagram story.

Bassett announced his decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes five months after his commitment, stating he did not think the program was the best choice for him at the moment.

Ad

Bo Bassett opens up on his life beyond wrestling

In an Interview with the American Federation for Children, Bo Bassett opened up about his life beyond Wrestling, stating that the sport is only his passion and highlighted that he gives importance to his academics, and faith as well.

"Wrestling is what I love to do, but it's not who I am. I define myself in my faith. And I know that if I don't keep my academics up, well then I can't keep my wrestling up. So my parents have always told me, if your homework's not done, you're not going to practice that night. You got to make sure that that's the priority. But it's really important that we get that stuff up to par before we focus on anything else."

Ad

Bo Bassett further added that switching to McCort in seventh grade was his best choice:

"I can say at this point that it was one of the best decisions I've ever made in my life, education wise, athletically, and also in my faith. All three of those things are held to a really high standard here. And those are probably the three biggest things in my life." (0:46 onwards)

Bo Bassett won the gold medal in the 65kg freestyle category at the 2025 Junior Pan Am Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More