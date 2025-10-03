  • home icon
  Bo Bassett declares his ambitions with a strong message amid his ongoing college visits

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:44 GMT
Bo Bassett (Image via: @bo.bassett on IG)
American wrestler Bo Bassett shared a message to declare his ambitions ahead of his college announcement. Bassett was initially committed to the IOWA Hawkeyes at the start of 2025 and also spent some time at the training center of the institution.

However, just a few months ago, the Bishop McCort wrestler decommitted from the Hawkeyes, stating that the program was not the most suitable for him in recent times. This refers to Bassett, who is currently one of the hottest prospects in the youth wrestling circuit and is slated to enter the collegiate recruitment portal once again.

However, before deciding on the next stop of his career, Bassett shared a strong message on his Instagram stories where he outlined the timeline of his next tournaments, starting from Who's Number One on October 11. The caption of the story remarked:

"Another day, Another 1%"
"WNO- 8 days, Super 32- 15 days, Ironman- 70 days, PIAA States- 154 days, US Open- 207 days"
"Every day, Every rep, every decision matters #Machinegunmindset"
Screenshot of Bassett&#039;s Instagram story featuring his message before college commitment (Image via: @bo.bassett on IG)
Screenshot of Bassett's Instagram story featuring his message before college commitment (Image via: @bo.bassett on IG)

Notably, months after his decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Bo Bassett recently went to the University of Nebraska on an official visit, where he also met its assistant coach and two-time World Championships medalist, James Green. Notably, Bassett's mother, Karissa, had also shared updates about the former's visit to the Virginia Tech wrestling program.

Bo Bassett made her feelings known after winning a gold medal at the 2025 U23 Pan American Games

Bo Bassett shared his feelings after winning the 65 kg gold medal at the 2025 U23 Pan American Games in Paraguay. Bassett defeated Puerto Rico's Eligh Rivera by a margin of 11-0 to win the gold medal in the tournament. He had also defeated the likes of Mexico's Diego Peraza and Cuba's Juset Martinez by margins of 14-4 and 10-0 in the quarters and semifinals of the tournament.

Following his victory in the tournament, Bassett shared a post on his Instagram handle that featured several of his glimpses of the competition. He further expressed his pride in representing the United States and further mentioned:

"2025 U23 Pan American Games Champion Representing The United States of America is a feeling like no other. It is always an Honor to wear the Red, White, and Blue! Beyond Grateful for these opportunities and experiences! See you next year freestyle!!"
Besides the U23 Pan American Games, Bo Bassett also performed impressively at the Fargo Games this season. He defeated Clinton Shephard in the finals of the tournament to win the 144lb bracket.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
