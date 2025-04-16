Grace McCallum pens 5-word note of encouragement as Utah prepares to face LSU Tigers & others in NCAA semis

Utah Red Rocks gymnast Grace McCallum shared a heartfelt message ahead of the 2025 NCAA Championships semis, scheduled on April 17. McCallum's side will feature in the second semis of the competition, featuring the likes of defending champions, LSU, UCLA Bruins and Michigan State Spartans.

The Red Rocks booked their place in the NCAA semis after winning their regional bracket earlier this month, defeating the likes of Denver and UCLA. McCallum had an impressive outing herself in the finals when she scored a perfect 10 in uneven bars, leading to her all-around score of 39.725.

Just a few days later, McCallum shared a picture on her Instagram handle featuring glimpses of her with the other gymnasts on the side, including their special moment with the Big 12 Championships title. Being a senior gymnast on the side, she further dropped an encouraging 5-word message for the others before the important meet and stated:

"in this for each other🫶"

Besides coming into the NCAA Championships and Regionals, Grace McCallum contributed to her team's title win at the Big 12 Championships. She competed in all four apparatuses during the Championships along with teammates, Avery Neff and Makenna Smith. McCallum secured an impressive all-around score (39.550), including a 9.925 in beam.

Grace McCallum opens up about the reason for joining Utah Red Rocks

Grace McCallum (Image via: Getty)

Grace McCallum shed light on the reasons behind choosing the Utah Red Rocks for college. McCallum started off her collegiate time three years ago in 2022 and is currently competing in her senior year.

During an interview amidst this 2025 gymnastics season, McCallum said the academics of the University are quite prominent, besides the top athletic facility, which was very important for her. She also made a special mention for the coaching staff of the program and said (via University of Utah Athletics, 1:07 onwards):

"I just felt like this University was so well-rounded in so many different areas, not only are the athletics top tier but also the academics and that was really important to me is to get a good education out of this and then just the coaching staff is you know the top coaching staff in the country."

She added:

"I mean you couldn't ask for better coaches and so having a well-rounded program and the amount of supporters we have... is something so special."

Grace McCallum further remarked that she and her side have all the bases covered to win the National Championships but they need to apply and click together.

