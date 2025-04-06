"NCAA needs judging oversight"- Fans left divided as Grace McCallum scores perfect 10 to win all around in NCAA Regional finals

Grace McCallum of Utah's Red Rocks achieved a perfect score at the NCAA Regional Finals and helped her college team punch its 49th straight ticket to the Nationals. However, fans were left divided, with some supporting her victories while others criticizing NCAA scoring.

Grace McCallum, the US gymnastics team member who contributed to the silver medal finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, made her NCAA debut with the University of Utah in the 2021-2022 season.

Continuing her momentum, the 22-year-old achieved massive success at the 2025 Regional Finals, earning a perfect 10 in the uneven bars and strong scores on the beam and floor to win the all-around title.

Here's her perfect 10 routine (via @UtahGymnastics on X):

As her team headed to the 49th consecutive NCAA Championships, McCallum's performance left gymnastics fans divided, some hailing her and some criticising her score.

A fan on X praised Grace, writing:

"GRACE MCCALLUM IS PERFECT ON BARS!"

Another fan spoke along the same lines, appreciating the electric performance at Huntsman.

"Phew. atmosphere is electric at the Huntsman for the women’s gymnastics regional finals. Grace McCallum saving @UtahGymnastics bar rotation with another perfect 10 (all 4 judges!).

However, some users were of the opposite opinion, as one X user called out Grace's floor score and said:

"9.975 for Grace’s floor is an insult to the sport i’m so serious"

Here are some other reactions offering mixed opinions to McCallum's score:

"What more can we say about @grace_mccallum2? BACK-TO-BACK 10s in Regionals? Queen!" commented a fan.

"I don’t care which team you follow, any gymnastics fan with even a basic knowledge of the sport has to acknowledge this is not right. NCAA needs judging oversight NOW," a fan tweeted.

"I've actually always enjoyed watching Grace, just don't like when routines with obvious mistakes are awarded 10s by judges," wrote a fan.

McCallum earned the silver in the all-around and anchored her team to the title at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships.

Utah's Grace McCallum mindfully pulled out of 2024 Paris Olympics to stay with her college team

McCallum at the Team USA Portraits For Tokyo 2020 - (Source: Getty)

McCallum was part of the gold-winning US women's gymnastics team at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships. She amassed several other accolades in her elite career and even bid for the podium at the Paris Games. She was training day and night in the gym, but the tables turned when Utah coach Tom Farden left the program after being accused of abuse.

She knew that taking away another coach for her benefit would affect the college program.

"It almost made the decision for me. I just knew at that moment I was going to be there for the team, and I would be happy either way," McCallum said. (via The Salt Lake Tribune)

The two-time World medalist was part of Simone Biles' Gold Over America tour after the Tokyo Olympics conclusion.

