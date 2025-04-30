Grand Slam Track 2025 Miami: complete Event list, all the players competing, rivalries to watch out for

The highly anticipated second stop of the Grand Slam Track will be held in Miami. The event is scheduled from May 2-4, 2025, at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar in the coastal city of Miami, Florida.

The Grand Slam Track Miami will witness multiple elite athletes competing in different events, including Hurdles, short sprints and long distances. The athletes will vie for lucrative prize money, including $100,000 for the top finisher of each race group and $10,000 for the eighth-placed one.

Players competing and rivalries to watch at Grand Slam Track 2025 Miami

Fans are poised to enjoy a few thrilling faceoffs at the Grand Slam Track Miami. The men's short sprint event will feature a star-studded lineup, with Olympic medalists Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley and Zharnel Hughes competing against each other.

Along with men's short sprint, the women's category also promises a nail-biting showdown, with Brittany Brown, Melissa Jefferson, Daryll Neita and Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas locking horns with each other.

Multiple-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will also make an appearance at the Grand Slam Track in Miami to square off with world championship 400m hurdles silver medallist Shamier Little, two-time world championship bronze medallist Rushell Clayton and heptahlete Anna Hall.

The list of the players competing at the 2025 Grand Slam Track in Miami is given below.

Men’s Short Sprints

Kenny Bednarek (USA)

Fred Kerley (USA)

Oblique Seville (JAM)

Zharnel Hughes (GBR)

Andre De Grasse (CAN)

Ackeem Blake (JAM)

Jerome Blake (CAN)

Benjamin Richardson (RSA)

Women’s Short Sprints

Gabby Thomas (USA)

Brittany Brown (USA)

Daryll Neita (GBR)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA)

Tamari Davis (USA)

Jacious Sears (USA)

Favour Ofili (NG)

Kayla White (USA)

Men’s Long Sprints

Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR),

Muzala Samukonga (ZM)

Steven Gardiner(BS)

Jereem Richards (TTO)

Bryce Deadmon (USA)

Alexander Ogando (DOM)

Jacory Patterson (USA)

Ryan Zeze (FRA)

Women’s Long Sprints

Nickisha Pryce (JAM)

Alexis Holmes (USA)

Marileidy Paulino (DOM),

Salwa Eid Naser (BH)

Amber Anning (GBR)

Isabella Whittaker (USA)

Kendall Ellis (USA)

Stacey Ann Williams (JAM)

Men’s Short Hurdles

Freddie Crittenden (USA)

Sasha Zhoya (FRA)

Daniel Roberts (USA)

Trey Cunningham (USA)

Wilhelm Belocian (FRA)

Jamal Britt (USA)

Dylan Beard (USA)

Michael Obasuyi (BEL)

Women’s Short Hurdles

Ackera Nugent (JAM)

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR)

Masai Russell (USA)

Cyréna Samba-Mayela (FRA)

Keni Harrison (USA)

Tia Jones (USA)

Maribel Vanessa Caicedo (ECU)

Alaysha Johnson (USA)

Men’s Long Hurdles

Alison dos Santos (BRA)

Caleb Dean (USA)

Roshawn Clarke (JAM)

Trevor Bassitt (USA)

Malik James-King (JAM)

Chris Robinson (USA)

Ludvy Vaillant (FRA)

Khallifah Rosser (USA)

Women’s Long Hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)

Shamier Little (USA)

Rushell Clayton (JAM)

Anna Hall (USA)

Sarah Carli (AUS)

Naomi Van den Broeck (BEL)

Shiann Salmon (JAM)

Andrenette Knight (JAM)

Men’s Short Distance

Cole Hocker (USA)

Josh Kerr (GBR)

Yared Nuguse (USA)

Marco Arop (CAN)

Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN),

Kethobogile Haingura (BOT)

Tshepo Tshite (RSA)

Peter Bol (AUS)

Women’s Short Distance

Jess Hull (AUS)

Nikki Hiltz (USA)

Diribe Welteji (ETH)

Mary Moraa (KEN)

Shafiqua Maloney

Freweyni Hailu (ETH)

Emily MacKay (USA)

Lucia Stafford (CAN)

Men’s Long Distance

Grant Fisher (USA)

Ronald Kwemoi (KEN)

Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH)

Cooper Teare (USA)

Andrew Coscoran (IRL)

George Mills (GBR)

Sam Atkin (GBR)

Dawit Seare (ERI)

Women’s Long Distance

Nozomi Tanaka (JPN)

Tsige Gebreselama (ETH)

Agnes Ngetich (KEN)

Elise Cranny (USA)

Aynadis Mebratu (ETH)

Janeth Chepngetich (KEN)

Medina Eisa (ETH)

Hirut Meshesha (ETH)

Complete event list of the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami

100m Hurdles (Short Hurdles)

Men’s 1500m (Short Distance)

Men’s 400m Hurdles (Long Hurdles)

Women’s 5000m (Long Distance)

Men’s 200m (Long Sprints)

Women’s 100m (Short Sprints)

Men’s 3000m (Long Distance)

Women’s 400m (Long Sprints)

Women’s 400m Hurdles (Long Hurdles)

Men’s 400m (Long Sprints)

Women’s 100m (Short Hurdles)

Women’s 1500m (Short Distance)

Men’s 110 m Hurdles (Short Hurdles)

Men’s 100m (Short Sprints)

Men’s 800m (Short Distance)

Women’s 200m (Short Sprints)Women’s 800m (Short Distance)

Men’s 100m (Short Hurdles)

Women’s 3000m (Long Distance)

Men’s 400m Hurdles (Long Hurdles)

Women’s 200m (Long Sprints)

Men’s 5000m (Long Distance)

Women’s 400m Hurdles (Long Hurdles)

Men’s 200m (Short Sprints)

